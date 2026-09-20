The free version of the cult classic shmup Tyrian has been updated after 4 years

The 1990s are full of hidden gems that can still provide plenty of fun even today. The problem is that many of these games don’t run particularly well on modern PCs. However, one of the advantages of the PC as a gaming platform is that there are often fans willing to do something about it. One example is the OpenTyrian project, which has just received a new version. Unlike many similar projects, it is not a mod, but a standalone game recreating the original’s content as an open-source project.

Tyrian is a 1995 shoot ’em up that draws heavily on arcade games of the genre. You take control of a small fighter ship flying upward through the screen while battling armadas of enemy units. The developers released the game as freeware in 2004, allowing fans to create an updated version as a standalone title that does not require the original game.

OpenTyrian adds full support for modern Windows systems, improves the controls, fixes bugs, and restores multiplayer. In practice, it is the best way to play the game today.

The new version of the project is its first update in four years and brings quite a few changes. The save system has been improved, mouse and keyboard controls have been enhanced, various graphical glitches have been fixed, and a bug that could cause the game to freeze in certain situations has been eliminated.