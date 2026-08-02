This mod takes the graphics of PC version Red Dead Redemption to a whole new level

A new version of Reality Redemption—a major mod that enhances the PC version of Red Dead Redemption—has been released.
The original Red Dead Redemption has very active modding scene, with creators regularly releasing projects worth checking out. One of the most interesting is Reality Redemption, a comprehensive overhaul focused on improving both the game's visuals and gameplay.
The mod has just received a major new update. Version 4.0 was released a few days ago, followed shortly afterward by updates 4.1 and 4.2.
Reality Redemption aims to give Red Dead Redemption a visual facelift by adding higher-quality textures and improved models, while also enhancing the game's weather systems. The mod doesn't stop at graphics, either: it fixes a wide range of issues and tweaks various gameplay elements to make the experience more realistic.
The wait for this new version was a long one. More than a year passed between the releases of versions 3.0 and 4.0, but the mod author clearly put that time to good use.
The mod is available to download from Nexus. With all those upgraded textures, however, Reality Redemption is far from a lightweight download – the mod weighs in at around 3.5 GB.
It's worth remembering that the PC version of Red Dead Redemption was released in October 2024. Rockstar's blockbuster originally debuted in 2010 on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, so a comprehensive graphics overhaul like this can go a long way toward giving the game a fresh look on modern PCs.
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Author: Adrian Werner
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.
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