We will wait a few more years for Steam Deck 2. Leaks suggest that Valve isn't in a hurry with new hardware

If you’ve been wondering whether to grab a Steam Deck now or wait for the successor, KeplerL2’s info should make the choice a bit easier. At the end of last week, the leaker popped up again on NeoGAF and shared when we might see Valve’s next handheld.

Steam Deck 2 will appear in a few years

Back in autumn 2024, Valve said we shouldn’t expect a Steam Deck 2 just yet, since they want a real tech upgrade that makes the new handheld a big step up from the original. So, it looks like we’ll have to wait a few more years before the Steam Deck 2 actually comes out and players can get their hands on it.

Back in July, leaker Tom from Moore’s Law is Dead revealed that Steam Deck 2 is actually in development and being treated as a serious project, unlike the original, which was more of an experiment for Valve. Even if work on the handheld is indeed underway, KeplerL2 believes that we still need to arm ourselves with patience.

KeplerL2 mentioned on NeoGAF that the Steam Deck 2 won’t arrive until 2028, meaning fans will have to wait six years after the release of the original Steam Deck. That timing actually aligns with the typical console cycle we see from other manufacturers. For example, there was a six-year gap between the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and an eight-year gap between the Switch and Switch 2.

We might get to play on the Steam Deck 2 sooner than expected, as benchmarks for the reportedly new handheld console have recently leaked. There’s been some debate over the final specs and what to expect from Fremont, the device’s codename, but it seems Valve is serious about offering players a range of gaming hardware under the Steam brand. Given the company’s strong reputation among players, one could assume that success is almost guaranteed.