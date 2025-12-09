Bigger than Skyblivion? Beyond Skyrim shows off the city of Anvil and stories Bethesda never wrote

The creators of the Beyond Skyrim: Cyrodiil mod hosted a stream showing the latest version of the project.
One of the most promising upcoming mods for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition currently in development is Beyond Skyrim: Cyrodiil. The goal is to add the titular imperial province to the game as it appeared after the events of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. The creators of the project have just released a new, extensive video.
The video is basically a recording of a stream that lasted over three hours, where they mainly showed off the port city of Anvil.
What sets this modification apart from Skyblivion is the fact that Beyond Skyrim: Cyrodiil will offer completely new stories and characters. The story picks up after the end of the Oblivion campaign, giving us a look at what the province is like two hundred years after Martin Septim's death.
The stream shows fragments of many of these new stories. Some of it is pretty funny – in the video, you can see a guard chasing two half-naked drunk sailors around town, and there's also an adventure where the player can use a bunch of kids to run a business selling seawater. The material also features the elf Maelorn, known from Oblivion.
Unfortunately, the creators are currently unable to say when Beyond Skyrim: Cyrodiil will be released.
Author: Adrian Werner
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.
