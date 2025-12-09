Bigger than Skyblivion? Beyond Skyrim shows off the city of Anvil and stories Bethesda never wrote

One of the most promising upcoming mods for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition currently in development is Beyond Skyrim: Cyrodiil. The goal is to add the titular imperial province to the game as it appeared after the events of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. The creators of the project have just released a new, extensive video.

The video is basically a recording of a stream that lasted over three hours, where they mainly showed off the port city of Anvil.

What sets this modification apart from Skyblivion is the fact that Beyond Skyrim: Cyrodiil will offer completely new stories and characters. The story picks up after the end of the Oblivion campaign, giving us a look at what the province is like two hundred years after Martin Septim's death.

The stream shows fragments of many of these new stories. Some of it is pretty funny – in the video, you can see a guard chasing two half-naked drunk sailors around town, and there's also an adventure where the player can use a bunch of kids to run a business selling seawater. The material also features the elf Maelorn, known from Oblivion.

Unfortunately, the creators are currently unable to say when Beyond Skyrim: Cyrodiil will be released.