The third DLC for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 finally has a release date
Warhorse Studios has revealed the release date for the third expansion for Kingdom Come: Deliverance II. Mysteria Ecclesiae will launch in less than a month.
Warhorse Studios has announced the release date for the third DLC for Kingdom Come: Deliverance II. The expansion, titled Mysteria Ecclesiae, will be released on November 11, 2025.
As we know, the new expansion will take players into the dark corners of the Sedletz Monastery, where Henry will have to unravel a "deadly mystery."
Along with the release date announcement, the studio has published the official trailer for Mysteria Ecclesiae. You can watch it below.
Furthermore, the DLC's page is now available on Steam, allowing interested players to add it to their wishlist.
Mysteria Ecclesiae will be the third and final story expansion for Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, following Brushes with Death and Legacy of the Forge.
Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!
- In Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2: Legacy of the Forge, you will travel back in time, renovate a forge, and treat teeth with your fists
- „I will try my best not to cry”. After 9 years, Kingdom Come: Deliverance developers say goodbye to Henry's actor
- Teachers thank the creator of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. His work has made „students interested in history again.”
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
February 4, 2025