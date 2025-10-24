The third DLC for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 finally has a release date

Warhorse Studios has revealed the release date for the third expansion for Kingdom Come: Deliverance II. Mysteria Ecclesiae will launch in less than a month.

Kamil Kleszyk

Warhorse Studios has announced the release date for the third DLC for Kingdom Come: Deliverance II. The expansion, titled Mysteria Ecclesiae, will be released on November 11, 2025.

As we know, the new expansion will take players into the dark corners of the Sedletz Monastery, where Henry will have to unravel a "deadly mystery."

Along with the release date announcement, the studio has published the official trailer for Mysteria Ecclesiae. You can watch it below.

Furthermore, the DLC's page is now available on Steam, allowing interested players to add it to their wishlist.

Mysteria Ecclesiae will be the third and final story expansion for Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, following Brushes with Death and Legacy of the Forge.

More:

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

February 4, 2025

PC PlayStation Xbox
Kamil Kleszyk

Author: Kamil Kleszyk

At Gamepressure.com deals with various jobs. So you can expect from him both news about the farming simulator and a text about the impact of Johnny Depp's trial on the future of Pirates of the Caribbean. Introvert by vocation. Since childhood, he felt a closer connection to humanities than to exact sciences. When after years of learning came a time of stagnation, he preferred to call it his "search for a life purpose." In the end, he decided to fight for a better future, which led him to the place where he is today.

