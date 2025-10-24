The third DLC for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 finally has a release date

Warhorse Studios has announced the release date for the third DLC for Kingdom Come: Deliverance II. The expansion, titled Mysteria Ecclesiae, will be released on November 11, 2025.

As we know, the new expansion will take players into the dark corners of the Sedletz Monastery, where Henry will have to unravel a "deadly mystery."

Along with the release date announcement, the studio has published the official trailer for Mysteria Ecclesiae. You can watch it below.

Furthermore, the DLC's page is now available on Steam, allowing interested players to add it to their wishlist.

Mysteria Ecclesiae will be the third and final story expansion for Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, following Brushes with Death and Legacy of the Forge.