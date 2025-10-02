Savage Omega is decimating MH Wilds players after the latest update. It is the new ultimate challenge that you need to face alone

Monster Hunter is one of the most recognizable series from Capcom. It has been with us for over 20 years. Moreover, it is still extremely popular. However, the latest installment, Monster Hunter Wilds, shows that there are some cracks on the surface. It features mostly negative opinions on Steam due to various reasons, often because of bad optimalization. Sadly, the latest update (released on September 29, 2025) did not help, as players’ reviews went down once again. Nevertheless, even with some issues on PC, it still brought back thousands of players. No wonder, it is a big one, featuring collaboration with Final Fantasy XIV Online and a powerful new boss – Omega Planetes and its Savage version. This opponent decimates hunters and the tip for defeating it is quite unusual.

Do you want to kill Savage Omega? Don’t play with others

Savage Omega is a nickname for Omega Planetes version Savage. MH Wilds players unlock it after defeating the basic form for the first time. This boss is extremely dangerous even with its original power. The second is even more difficult, as it can use all its deadly fire and ice attacks from the beginning of a fight rather than unlocking them partially. Moreover, it is very aggressive. It is difficult to find time to deal damage to this monster, and players have to kill It in 35 minutes.

To be victorious, you must gather a team of well-coordinated friends – some tanks, a healer… or play alone. Yes, in the game that encourages players to cooperate with each other, Savege Omega is a boss that is recommended to face alone. Why is that?

The truth is that if you have a really good team, you should still stick with them. However, playing solo with Support Hunters is preferable in this fight rather than joining with random players. It seems that NPCs are quite competent in this combat. On the other hand, not coordinated group of people don’t have much chance against Savage Omega. This approach is recommended by many veteran players. So, if you have problems with this fight, try to use NPC instead. Good luck.