A new game from the Genshin Impact creators outright shouts: Nintendo, get ready to sue!

The creators of popular mobile games just announced Petit Planet, a game perfect for fans of cozy vibes.

The company HoYoverse is by no means resting on its laurels, despite the successes of its previous titles, and continues to announce new projects. This time, the Chinese developers have come up with something totally different from Genshin Impact or Zenless Zone Zero .

Petit Planet is closer to life simulators like Stardew Valley or especially Animal Crossing. You can tell just by looking at it, and players are already pointing out that Nintendo, known for being protective, might not let this slide without a response. However, in Petit Planet, instead of expanding an island, we'll be building up a tiny planet. Plus, there are other worlds to explore, packed with secrets and friendly characters. The game will also have online features like a galactic marketplace.

The devs have already started sign-ups for the beta tests of Petit Planet, available through the game's official website or social media channels. The start date of the beta hasn't been announced yet. Below you will find the system requirements for the game for PC (the official website also published specifications for mobile devices), but it's also worth checking out the recommendations regarding user-generated content.

Petit Planet – recommended PC system requirements (Coziness Test)