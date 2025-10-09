“This was not a breach of Discord,” the company clarified, dismissing rumors. Still, reports say that over 2 million “items” were stolen from a third-party vendor

On October 3, Discord confirmed that someone managed to break into one of the third-party customer support companies it uses to handle user inquiries. Discord’s main systems weren’t breached. The affected users are people who’ve contacted Discord’s Support or Trust & Safety teams, and that could be even over two million cases.

Discord confirms third-party support breach exposing millions of users

In an official statement, they stressed that “This was not a breach of Discord.” Instead, a hacker broke into one of their third-party partners and seems to have been trying to ransom or blackmail the company.

Discord wasn’t the only one dealing with hackers lately. Just a few days ago, Steam went down for quite a while, and it turns out the app was hit by DDoS attacks.

The stolen data came from support interactions and might include:

Names, Discord usernames, emails, and any contact details shared with support. Partial payment info – like payment type, purchase history, and the last four digits of credit cards. IP addresses. Messages sent to and from Discord’s support agents. Government ID images for users who submitted them during age-verification appeals.

According to a post on X, the threat actor shared samples of leaked data, including user information and a photo showing a person’s face, their ID, and a handwritten note.

X @IntCyberDigest

Discord says that no full credit card numbers, passwords, or private messages were exposed. The company is emailing anyone whose data was affected (especially those whose IDs were involved), has cut off the compromised vendor’s access, and notified law enforcement and data protection authorities.