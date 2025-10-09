After the recent announcement, fans fear mods for Sonic Racing Crossworlds may soon be banned

Sonic Racing CrossWorlds is a game with a wide range of licensed characters. After all, we're not just talking about the Sonic series itself, but also various collaborations such as Hatsune Miku, Spongebob, and Minecraft. The problem is that modding such a game is always stepping on a thin ice. After the game developers' latest statement, even more questions are arising. What exactly is going on? You'll find out here.

Will mods be banned in Sonic Racing CrossWorlds?

Some Sonic Racing CrossWorlds fans may be a little concerned about the latest information shared on the game's official profile on the X (formerly Twitter). We are referring to a statement confirming that the developers have detected cases of cheating, the use of external tools, and modifications to the game content. According to the note, such actions violate the terms of the EULA, an agreement that players accept at the very beginning when they start the game.

The announcementSonic Team / X

So, is there any reason to be afraid of downloading various mods for the game? The answer is not clear-cut. In theory, the EULA does not appear to prohibit the use of cosmetic mods, so there is a chance that people who use such modifications might be safe. Still, we are not 100% sure about that. What is certain is that the use of third-party licenses is prohibited.

If you’d like to stay updated with guides, news, and interesting facts from the gaming world, join our community on Google News. By following us, you’ll get regular updates on game releases, industry developments, and unique insights into your favorite titles.

Unfortunately, the statement does not explain clearly what the announcement means, so we can only guess. Speculation naturally focuses on cheating in the game through hacked trial times and gaining unauthorized access to content that is not yet available, such as Minecraft or Spongebob.