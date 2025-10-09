When is Freakier Friday coming to Disney Plus? There is a chance that you will be able to watch the sequel to the hit movie on streaming this fall

Freaky Friday is a crazy comedy from 2003 starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan as mother and daughter who switch bodies. The women are drastically different from each other, which makes it difficult for them to get along, but everything is turned upside down when they switch bodies and are forced to experience each other's lives.

Twenty-two years later, a sequel to this hit movie was released in theaters, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan reprising their roles. Their characters must once again step into someone else’s shoes, although this time it becomes a bit more complicated when the curse affects not only them, but also the next generation.

When will Freakier Friday debut on Disney+?

Not everyone had the opportunity to see this movie in theaters. There are probably also viewers who are eager to see it again and would like to watch it at home, but when will they have the opportunity to do so? Unfortunately, it has not yet been announced when Freakier Friday will be available on Disney+.

Disney usually releases its films for streaming about 100 days after their theatrical release. This means that Freakier Friday will appear on Disney+ in mid-November at the earliest, possibly on November 12 or 19, considering that new releases arrive on this platform on Wednesdays, and November 12 is nearly 100 days after the premiere, while November 19 is just after.

Meanwhile, if you don't want to wait for the Disney+ premiere, you can already watch Freakier Friday at home, but not as part of your subscription on streaming, by renting or purchasing the movie through VOD platforms. The movie is available on Apple TV and Amazon. The rental price is $24.99 and the purchase price is $29.99.

