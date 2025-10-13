Reports suggest major gaming company suffered a huge breach. Nintendo potentially has a lot to lose

The hacking group claims to have stolen Nintendo's internal data and has released a screenshot to confirm it. The Japanese company hasn't yet addressed the matter.

Martin Bukowski

Yesterday, there were reports online about a major hack at one of the biggest video game companies. The hacker group Crimson Collective claims to have stolen internal data from Nintendo.

A breach at Nintendo?

The hackers haven't shown any solid proof yet, just a screenshot with a bunch of folders. These are said to contain information about new games, developer resources, administrative files, backups, and more.

The screenshot was shared by an account named Hackmanac on X, which, according to its description, "tracks verified, real cyberattacks." The message attached from the hacker group reads:

Who said we didn't have files related to Nintendo?

As of now, Nintendo hasn't publicly addressed the alleged breach. Therefore, this information should be approached with caution, as its authenticity isn't yet confirmed.

Crimson Collective recently admitted to hacking Red Hat and snagging about 570 GB of data from their GitHub repositories. At that time, the group contacted the company to extort a ransom but was ultimately ignored. We might see something similar happening with Nintendo.

The Japanese giant has already dealt with a few major hacks in its history. In 2020, a decision was made in the case of a hacker who, in 2016, acquired the credentials of a company employee and actively used them. Just a year ago, about 1 TB of data from the developers of the Pokemon series was stolen.

Once official information from Nintendo is available, we will notify you right away.

