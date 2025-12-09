Three dormant giants are back in action. Capcom brings back games that sold 90 million copies

We have good news for fans of Capcom. The Japanese publisher is bringing back three legendary series: Mega Man, Ace Attorney, and Devil May Cry.

This information was included in the company's new financial report. In this document, Haruhiro Tsujimoto, who's the COO of Capcom, mentions that the company needs to work on more projects at the same time. To achieve this, the publisher plans to revisit its popular but long-dormant franchises, with Mega Man, Ace Attorney, and Devil May Cry mentioned as examples, suggesting that these series will be the first to receive new installments as part of this initiative. The company's production capacity will be boosted by a new building for development studios, which is currently under construction in Osaka, right next to Capcom's headquarters. It is expected to be operational by 2027. The company also plans to increase employment and further develop the RE Engine.

As part of utilizing these old franchises, the plans include both entirely new games and remasters or remakes. This is already partially underway. In 2023, Capcom released the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, and the following year, Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy came out. Fans of these series are now most eagerly anticipating new installments.

It is reasonable to assume that Capcom will give priority to a new game in the Devil May Cry series. This year's release of the animated adaptation on Netflix really surprised everyone by causing a huge spike in sales for the fifth installment of the series, which came out in 2019.