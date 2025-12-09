Three dormant giants are back in action. Capcom brings back games that sold 90 million copies

Capcom's CEO has announced that the company is preparing the return of classic brands such as Devil May Cry, Mega Man, and Ace Attorney.
We have good news for fans of Capcom. The Japanese publisher is bringing back three legendary series: Mega Man, Ace Attorney, and Devil May Cry.
As part of utilizing these old franchises, the plans include both entirely new games and remasters or remakes. This is already partially underway. In 2023, Capcom released the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, and the following year, Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy came out. Fans of these series are now most eagerly anticipating new installments.
It is reasonable to assume that Capcom will give priority to a new game in the Devil May Cry series. This year's release of the animated adaptation on Netflix really surprised everyone by causing a huge spike in sales for the fifth installment of the series, which came out in 2019.
Author: Adrian Werner
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.
