Latest Resident Evil 9 leak reveals the game's most closely guarded secret

A fan-favorite character from the Resident Evil series has finally been confirmed in Requiem, thanks to preorders in the PlayStation Store.

There have been rumors going around for a while that Leon S. Kennedy, the protagonist of the second and fourth main games in Capcom's series, might show up in Resident Evil 9. This was reported by Dusk Golem, among others, but many players were skeptical due to his somewhat unreliable track record.

Apparently, skeptics will have to concede, as a handful of posts confirm the presence of this character in the game. It's all because of the pre-orders for Resident Evil Requiem. Once you get the game, you'll find artwork featuring both Grace and Leon. It was previously mentioned that an outfit inspired by him would be included in the game.

It's unlikely that he is just a side character, given that he appears on the game's "cover" in the PlayStation store, even if only in a thumbnail. Especially since it's probably an accidental leak, considering Capcom has been keeping Leon's presence under wraps, maybe waiting for The Game Awards 2025. We already know that this year's industry awards will feature gameplay from RE Requiem. It seems Capcom was preparing a surprise for players, which was spoiled by Sony.