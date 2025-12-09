Latest Resident Evil 9 leak reveals the game's most closely guarded secret

Sony may have accidentally spoiled Capcom's surprise before presenting Resident Evil Requiem at The Game Awards 2025.
A fan-favorite character from the Resident Evil series has finally been confirmed in Requiem, thanks to preorders in the PlayStation Store.
There have been rumors going around for a while that Leon S. Kennedy, the protagonist of the second and fourth main games in Capcom's series, might show up in Resident Evil 9. This was reported by Dusk Golem, among others, but many players were skeptical due to his somewhat unreliable track record.
Apparently, skeptics will have to concede, as a handful of posts confirm the presence of this character in the game. It's all because of the pre-orders for Resident Evil Requiem. Once you get the game, you'll find artwork featuring both Grace and Leon. It was previously mentioned that an outfit inspired by him would be included in the game.
It's unlikely that he is just a side character, given that he appears on the game's "cover" in the PlayStation store, even if only in a thumbnail. Especially since it's probably an accidental leak, considering Capcom has been keeping Leon's presence under wraps, maybe waiting for The Game Awards 2025. We already know that this year's industry awards will feature gameplay from RE Requiem. It seems Capcom was preparing a surprise for players, which was spoiled by Sony.
Author: Jacob Blazewicz
Graduated with a master's degree in Polish Studies from the University of Warsaw with a thesis dedicated to this very subject. Started his adventure with gamepressure.com in 2015, writing in the Newsroom and later also in the film and technology sections (also contributed to the Encyclopedia). Interested in video games (and not only video games) for years. He began with platform games and, to this day, remains a big fan of them (including Metroidvania). Also shows interest in card games (including paper), fighting games, soulslikes, and basically everything about games as such. Marvels at pixelated characters from games dating back to the time of the Game Boy (if not older).
