Defeat Genone in Borderlands 4. Location and list of legendary drops

Borderlands 4 offers a long list of interesting opponents. Sidney Pointy Legs is one of them. Of course, killing bosses is quite profitable, as they drop the best items like legendary Skeptic or Truck. One of the most interesting is Genone. This boss can be fought at the end of one of the side missions, so he can be skipped. However, you can get a nice reward for killing him. So, it is better to face him.

How to find Genone in Borderlands 4

If you want to find Genone, you need to accept the quest Called Fault Hunting, it will be available in the western part of the Ruined Sumplands region, after starting the main mission Wrath of the Ripper Queen. You need to talk with Leopold at the Society for Amateur Seismology Enthusiasts.

At this point, you should not have problems with finding Genone, as it is enough to follow the markers, but he is in the eastern part of Lopside region.

How to defeat Genone in Borderlands 4

Genome is quite a straightforward opponent. Move around the arena to avoid being hit by Genone missiles. Moreover, he has 2 health bars. The first is shield that should be taken down with shock weapons. After going through the first layer of protection, you will need to go through armor; this one can be melted down quickly with corrosive guns.

Genone Legendary loot

Oscar Mike – most people will look for Genome for this Legendary assault rifle. Its alternative mode of fire launches space laser at your enemies, moreover the first half of your magazines deals 50% bigger damage. Recursive grenade – it special feature is looping, so it jumps from enemy to enemy dealing damage. Useful for bigger groups of opponents, but not so great in other situations.