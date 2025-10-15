After a huge leak, Rockstar is to take extreme measures. GTA 6 reviews are to be written under unusual conditions

Assuming it doesn't get delayed again, there's still over 220 days to go until the release of Grand Theft Auto VI. Nevertheless, the first rumors have already surfaced online regarding how critics will review Rockstar Games' new project.

No home reviewing

The info comes from Detective Seeds, an insider who's shared some inside news about GTA VI before, like details about a special building made for the game and the frame rate on the PS5 Pro. This time, he got his hands on some information about reviews for an upcoming release and shared it on X.

He reported that pre-release access to GTA VI will require reviewers and selected online creators to come to a designated location. There, under Rockstar Games' watchful eye, they'll spend a set number of days playing the game to get ready to write their reviews.

This will be interesting, especially if video reviews are allowed due to editors, video file locations, etc.

Why would Rockstar decide on something like this? This will certainly reduce the chances of potential leaks, which the company would definitely prefer to avoid—especially after the situation in 2022. It could also be a purely PR move, creating an aura of exclusivity. After all, we are talking about what is likely the most anticipated game in history.

Of course, it should be noted that these are merely unconfirmed rumors. The source of Detective Seeds is reportedly an employee of the publisher, contacted by the insider via a mutual connection on LinkedIn.

The insider believes that GTA VI will be delayed again—this time to the fall of 2026. This opinion aligns with that of Tom Henderson. However, this isn't any acquired information, just a personal opinion.

Grand Theft Auto VI will be released on May 26, on PS5 and XSX/S. The game will also be released on PC at a later date.