Bounce to perfection in this brick-smashing action. Ball x Pit combines a classic formula with roguelike mechanics in one addictive package

First, there was Breakout in 1976 (designed by Steve Wozniak & Steve Jobs), a decade later came its spiritual successor, Arkanoid. The whole “bat and ball” thing has been done a million times since then, or so we thought. Turns out, there’s still room to surprise us. Mix in some vertical shoot ’em up chaos, sprinkle on roguelike and base building mechanics, and you’ve got an instant hit. Ball x Pit already gathered plenty of attention when the demo was out, but now the full release is here. So there goes my sleep schedule – I’ve got Ballbylone to rebuild.

Smash, bounce, and build

Ball x Pit launched on October 15 on just about every platform out there. You can play it on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch (both 1 and 2). And if you’re into roguelikes, and you’ve already completed all the challenges in Balatro, CloverPit, or Slay the Spire, this might just be your next addiction.

It’s a fast-paced chaos where you smash, bounce, and blast your way through waves of enemies. Taking the classic brick-breaker and mixing in some modern formulas, every run is pure madness – but there’s plenty of strategy hidden in the frenzy. And just when you think you’ve got it under control, the arena gets bigger, and more enemies flood in. You’ll level up our arsenal, which are of course your balls, and bring back your beloved Ballbylone once swallowed by a massive ball and reduced to a bottomless pit.

There’s a ton of passive skills, upgrades, and all kinds of balls to unlock. And the best part – ball fusion and evolution. You can create some seriously powerful combos in Ball x Pit, and that’s the real fun. A bouncy ball, that can evolve into an even bouncier, deadlier beast, smashing through enemies like they’re made of air.

Between those wild runs, you’ll return to New Ballbylon, your hub filled with structures and resources used to unlock new heroes. These characters don’t just fight by your side; they can also handle the grind for you, automating jobs to keep the resources flowing while you dive deeper into the pit.

Ball x Pit comes from solo developer Kenny Sun, known for his lineup of wonderfully quirky games, with Mr. Sun’s Hatbox being my personal favorite.