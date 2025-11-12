Valve announces three new devices, including a new Steam Machine, a new controller, and a VR headset

Today, Valve shared a video featuring three new hardware devices that it says will ship in early 2026, including a new controller, a Steam Machine, and a new VR headset. Of these three, the most exciting is the Steam Machine, which can serve as a home console for users' Steam library. This could be the perfect way for players entrenched in their PC and Steam environments to branch out into a more classic video game console experience. There is still a lot we don’t know about this new hardware, but Valve has provided additional information on its site.

Valve announces the Steam Machine, which will launch in early 2026

The Steam Machine is a small, box-shaped device. According to the announcement, it is “six times more powerful than a Steam Deck,” and is still somehow quiet. Valve claims it will be able to achieve 4K gaming at 60 frames per second, thanks to a “discreet, semi-custom AMD GPU.” Much like the Steam Deck, it has all the features you expect from Steam OS, including remote play, cloud saves, and desktop mode. That’s right, the new Steam Machine is also a PC, “so run whatever software you want… it works with all your favorite desktop and gaming accessories,” according to the announcement trailer. Plus, it appears to have an easily customizable front panel, as shown by multiple different styles in the trailer.

While this new Steam Machine may be the most revolutionary and exciting for Steam users, the same video also featured two other hardware announcements. First up was a new Steam Controller, which shares many of the features of the Steam Deck. It has dual trackpads, back buttons, HD haptics, and more. Overall, the controller looks much bulkier than you might be used to, but it seems to work well with all Steam devices, including the new VR headset, Steam Frame.

Steam Frame is Valve’s new “next generation VR hardware,” described as a “comfortable and lightweight wireless VR headset.” VR is an interesting choice, considering it has yet to truly take off with a large audience, but this could be a step in that direction if it turns out to be as comfortable and lightweight as Valve says. The Steam Frame could be another way to access your Steam library, both VR and non-VR games. Valve has also promised to introduce more device verifications, much like how Steam Deck verification currently works.

At this point, we still don’t know the prices of this new hardware, but Valve claims they will ship in “early 2026,” so the wait may not be long. The Steam Deck continues to be a top-selling device for Valve, and when it launched in 2022, it was not easy to get a hold of. Depending on the prices of these various devices, there could be a similar rush and scarcity.