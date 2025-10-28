„We need to shift focus to games that need to ship sooner.” Phil Spencer on why Forza Motorsport took a back seat

Phil Spencer has denied the death of the Forza Motorsport series, but fans must be patient.

Jacob Blazewicz

„We need to shift focus to games that need to ship sooner.” Phil Spencer on why Forza Motorsport took a back seat, image source: Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft.
„We need to shift focus to games that need to ship sooner.” Phil Spencer on why Forza Motorsport took a back seat Source: Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft.

Forza Motorsport is not dying, but for now, it is being set aside in favor of upcoming games.

Turn 10 Studios was one of the many developers owned by Microsoft that suffered due to the recent layoffs by the Redmond giant. Rumors quickly emerged suggesting this meant the end of one of the two sub-cycles of the Forza series. Although the devs assured that the development of FM would continue, it was done in a way that didn't reassure fans of the racing franchise.

Upcoming releases are a priority for Microsoft

The latest statement from Phil Spencer in an interview with Famitsu (via Video Game Chronicles) is unlikely to improve players' moods. The head of the Xbox brand denied that it's the end of Forza Motorsport (and Halo), but the series is not yet ready for a comeback, as Microsoft is focusing on the upcoming titles. It's also meant to give developers more breathing room so they are not constantly under pressure.

No! Halo Studios is planning for the future to pursue new initiatives. We're focusing on Unreal Engine 5 and investing in new technologies. We're setting up a system that allows them to take the time needed, make the investment befitting the Halo franchise, and create something great as the next new entry in the Halo series. […]

Regarding Forza Motorsport, sometimes we need to shift focus to games that need to ship sooner. We understand the reaction many had when we scaled back Turn 10 Studios.

We have many games we want to support with care, and sometimes we give development teams more time to avoid putting them under constant strain. Our current structure, with multiple studios, allows for this flexibility.

It's unlikely that these words will calm down Forza Motorsport fans after hearing that the team behind the game has basically been downgraded to just supporting the Forza Horizon developers. Nevertheless, for now, players can only take Spencer at his word and hope that this is not the end of FM.

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!

More:

Forza Motorsport

October 10, 2023

PC Xbox
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Jacob Blazewicz

Author: Jacob Blazewicz

Graduated with a master's degree in Polish Studies from the University of Warsaw with a thesis dedicated to this very subject. Started his adventure with gamepressure.com in 2015, writing in the Newsroom and later also in the film and technology sections (also contributed to the Encyclopedia). Interested in video games (and not only video games) for years. He began with platform games and, to this day, remains a big fan of them (including Metroidvania). Also shows interest in card games (including paper), fighting games, soulslikes, and basically everything about games as such. Marvels at pixelated characters from games dating back to the time of the Game Boy (if not older).

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Ghost of Yotei Interactive map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map