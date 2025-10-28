„We need to shift focus to games that need to ship sooner.” Phil Spencer on why Forza Motorsport took a back seat

Forza Motorsport is not dying, but for now, it is being set aside in favor of upcoming games.

Turn 10 Studios was one of the many developers owned by Microsoft that suffered due to the recent layoffs by the Redmond giant. Rumors quickly emerged suggesting this meant the end of one of the two sub-cycles of the Forza series. Although the devs assured that the development of FM would continue, it was done in a way that didn't reassure fans of the racing franchise.

Upcoming releases are a priority for Microsoft

The latest statement from Phil Spencer in an interview with Famitsu (via Video Game Chronicles) is unlikely to improve players' moods. The head of the Xbox brand denied that it's the end of Forza Motorsport (and Halo), but the series is not yet ready for a comeback, as Microsoft is focusing on the upcoming titles. It's also meant to give developers more breathing room so they are not constantly under pressure.

No! Halo Studios is planning for the future to pursue new initiatives. We're focusing on Unreal Engine 5 and investing in new technologies. We're setting up a system that allows them to take the time needed, make the investment befitting the Halo franchise, and create something great as the next new entry in the Halo series. […] Regarding Forza Motorsport, sometimes we need to shift focus to games that need to ship sooner. We understand the reaction many had when we scaled back Turn 10 Studios. We have many games we want to support with care, and sometimes we give development teams more time to avoid putting them under constant strain. Our current structure, with multiple studios, allows for this flexibility.

It's unlikely that these words will calm down Forza Motorsport fans after hearing that the team behind the game has basically been downgraded to just supporting the Forza Horizon developers. Nevertheless, for now, players can only take Spencer at his word and hope that this is not the end of FM.

