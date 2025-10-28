First PlayStation Plus Essential game for November revealed. It's a big independent hit from 2022

Yesterday, I told you about a big game coming to PlayStation Plus Premium later this year, and now I've got another update for you about Sony's subscription offer. Although it's still unofficial, we have already learned about the first title that will join the catalog in November. It's Stray, a major hit from 2022.

The source of this revelation is the industry insider, billbil-kun. According to his post on X, Stray (and other games from the November PlayStation Plus Essential lineup) will be available starting November 4th.

Stray is an action-adventure game where you get to play as a cat exploring a city inhabited by robots under a concrete dome. Our job is to guide the four-legged friend out of the city and back to its family waiting above ground. Fortunately, our protagonist is not alone, as he is accompanied by the drone B12.

Stray was released on July 19, 2022, on PC, PlayStation 4, and 5. What's interesting, since its release, you could play this game on a PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium subscription. Over time, the work of Blue Twelve Studio also became available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!