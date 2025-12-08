Where was Knives Out 3 filmed? Filming locations from Wake Up Dead Man

Benoit Blanc returns with a new mystery in a completely new place. Film locations from Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.
Netflix provides crime drama fans with access to the adventures of Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig, in the Knives Out series. The series already consists of three installments, which, as is often the case in this genre, take viewers to different places and introduce a number of new characters, among whom the detective must find his way to uncover the truth.
After Benoit Blanc took on the case of a feuding family and then delved into the world of a tech millionaire, it is now time to solve the most dangerous case of his career in a church.
Some viewers of Knives Out 3 will certainly be curious about where Wake Up Dead Man was filmed. So let's take a look at the location the film crew used to prepare Benoit Blanc's new adventure.
Filming for the third installment of Knives Out began in London. It took place in the city itself and its surroundings, although the details are unknown. However, we know more about other locations, especially the most important one, the church, the place around which the plot of Wake Up Dead Man revolves.
For the church’s exterior in the film, the filmmakers used Holy Innocents Church in High Beech, Loughton, in the Epping Forest in Essex. Dating back to the late 19th century, the building has become an iconic film location. The film crew made full use of the church's surroundings, filming every inch of the cemetery and the surrounding roads.
However, the interior of the church wasn’t to be used in the film. Instead, the Knives Out 3 crew reportedly build their own set at Leavesden film studios in Hertfordshire, where Harry Potter, among others, is also filmed.
The Knives Out 3 film crew was also reportedly seen near Butler's Retreat in Chingford.
The most important location seems to be Holy Innocents Church, so if you want to feel like the characters in Knives Out 3, it's worth visiting this church when you're in the area.
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will be available on Netflix from December 12, 2025.
Author: Edyta Jastrzebska
A graduate of journalism and social communication as well as cultural studies. She started at Gamepressure.com as one of the newspeople in the films department. Currently she oversees the Gamepressure movie&TV newsroom. She excels in the field of film and television, both in reality-based and fantasy themes. Keeps up with industry trends, but in her free time she prefers to watch less known titles. Has a complicated relationship with popular ones, which is why she only gets convinced about many of them when the hype around them subsides. Loves to spend her evenings not only watching movies, series, reading books and playing video games, but also playing text RPGs, which she has been into for several years.
