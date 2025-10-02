You can still grab Game Pass Ultimate vouchers for $19.99 at GameStop, but redeem them quickly, they won’t last forever

Everything just keeps getting more expensive these days. It was already disappointing when Microsoft raised prices on Xbox consoles and accessories – and then, bam, another hike in the same year. Sony’s been doing the same with PlayStation, and it’s just scary to think what the next generation might cost. With games themselves getting pricier too, subscriptions felt like the best way to get value for money. At least until Game Pass suddenly jumped way up in price, which nobody really saw coming. Thankfully, GameStop still has some older vouchers in stock, so it’s a good idea to grab and redeem them while they last.

This might be the last chance to get Game Pass Ultimate at the old price

Game Pass just keeps climbing every year. Back in July 2023, Ultimate was $16.99, then by September 2024 it went up to $19.99. Now, as of October 2025, we’ve seen the biggest jump yet – it’s $29.99 a month, which is basically the price of a smaller game these days.

The good news is, GameStop’s got our backs. They still have some old $19.99 vouchers hanging around, and we can buy them either online or in-store.

Source: GameStop

So how’s that even possible? The answer’s pretty simple: stores like GameStop buy huge batches of Game Pass Ultimate vouchers at a set price. Even if Microsoft bumps up the subscription cost later, those old codes still work until Microsoft decides to phase them out. When you redeem one, the system just converts it to the current value.

Thing is, Microsoft can retire old vouchers sooner or later, and GameStop’s stock might eventually run out. That means the deal won’t last forever. It’s totally legit while the codes still redeem, but if you grab one, make sure to use it right away. Stockpiling isn’t a great idea, since Microsoft could pull the plug in the coming months.