Will we get Ferocious on consoles? PS5 and Xbox ports are not out of the question

Crysis is still an inspiration to developers around the world. Ferocious is one of the titles clearly influenced by it. This FPS set on a mysterious island overrun by dinosaurs will be available tomorrow. However, there is a problem for console players – game will launch only on PC. So, are there any chances for ports on other devices?

Ferocious – Console (PS5, Xbox and Switch) Release Explained

Ferocious is an upcoming survival FPS with not only human opponents, but also dinosaurs. The latter will, without a doubt, appeal to many Jurassic Park enthusiasts, as there are not so many games with this theme (especially new ones). However, not all fans of these prehistoric creatures can test the game right now.

Ferocious will be released on December 4th, 2025. Initially, we will be able to play it only on PC via Steam. The future looks more optimistic, though. In FAQ on Steam Forum, we can find information that developers do not reject the idea of porting the game on consoles someday. However, this depends on how things turn out. After all, OMYOG is a small team that has to carefully plan its actions.

That would be amazing, but nothing concrete is planned yet. As a small team, we must be careful not to overstretch ourselves. The priority is to complete the PC version first and ensure it’s polished. After that, if the chance comes, we’d be excited to bring Ferocious to consoles too.

As you can see, developers didn’t specify on which platforms Ferocious could be eventually released. Of course PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S are the first choice – if it ever comes to that. There is also a chance that the game will end up on Nintendo Switch 2.

Would you like to get more news and guides like this? If so, you can follow us on Google News. It’s easy and does not cost anything but helps us tremendously.

Ferocious – system requirements on PC

There is also some good news. Ferocious has quite low PC system requirements.

Minimum Recommended Processor Intel Core i5 4th Gen Intel Core i7 or Ryzen 5 3600 Memory 12 GB RAM 16 GB RAM Graphics Card Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 GeForce GTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 Storage 25 GB 25 GB OS Windows 10/11 64-bit Windows 10/11 64-bit