Will we get Ferocious on consoles? PS5 and Xbox ports are not out of the question

Ferocious will soon launch on PC. But what about PS5, Xbox and Switch releases? Console release is possible.
Crysis is still an inspiration to developers around the world. Ferocious is one of the titles clearly influenced by it. This FPS set on a mysterious island overrun by dinosaurs will be available tomorrow. However, there is a problem for console players – game will launch only on PC. So, are there any chances for ports on other devices?
Ferocious is an upcoming survival FPS with not only human opponents, but also dinosaurs. The latter will, without a doubt, appeal to many Jurassic Park enthusiasts, as there are not so many games with this theme (especially new ones). However, not all fans of these prehistoric creatures can test the game right now.
Ferocious will be released on December 4th, 2025. Initially, we will be able to play it only on PC via Steam. The future looks more optimistic, though. In FAQ on Steam Forum, we can find information that developers do not reject the idea of porting the game on consoles someday. However, this depends on how things turn out. After all, OMYOG is a small team that has to carefully plan its actions.
That would be amazing, but nothing concrete is planned yet. As a small team, we must be careful not to overstretch ourselves. The priority is to complete the PC version first and ensure it’s polished. After that, if the chance comes, we’d be excited to bring Ferocious to consoles too.
As you can see, developers didn’t specify on which platforms Ferocious could be eventually released. Of course PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S are the first choice – if it ever comes to that. There is also a chance that the game will end up on Nintendo Switch 2.
Would you like to get more news and guides like this? If so, you can follow us on Google News. It’s easy and does not cost anything but helps us tremendously.
There is also some good news. Ferocious has quite low PC system requirements.
Minimum
Recommended
Processor
Intel Core i5 4th Gen
Intel Core i7 or Ryzen 5 3600
Memory
12 GB RAM
16 GB RAM
Graphics Card
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580
GeForce GTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5600
Storage
25 GB
25 GB
OS
Windows 10/11 64-bit
Windows 10/11 64-bit
0
Author: Agnes Adamus
Associated with gamepressure.com since 2017. She started with guides and now mainly creates for the newsroom, encyclopedia, and marketing. Self-proclaimed free-to-play games expert. Loves strategy games, simulators, RPGs, and horrors. She also has a weakness for online games. Spent an indecent number of hours in Dead by Daylight and Rainbow Six: Siege. Besides that, she likes horror movies (the worse, the better) and listen to music. Her greatest passion, however, is for trains. On paper, a medical physicist. In fact, a humanist who has loved games since childhood.
Dispatch Episode 1 walkthrough and choices guide
„We won't use AI because we respect the actors.” James Cameron assures that we won't see artificial intelligence in Avatar
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
How to “Visit Unique Stashes” in BF6. Complete BR REDSEC challenge easily
Where to find Hollow Abode and Aureate Pavilion in Where Winds Meet. Navigation through Mistveil Forest has never been so easy