When will Fellowship be available on PS5, Xbox, and Switch? What the devs say about console release
Fellowship is new multiplayer dungeon crawler, that debuted in early access on PC. So, what about consoles like Xbox, PS5 and Switch?
Multiplayer dungeon crawlers are quite popular. Dark and Darker and Dungeonborne success are perfect examples. Now we are witnessing rise of another title of this genre. Fellowship gathered almost 25 000 concurrent players on Steam at its peak. Right now, you can try many different playable characters and enjoy this title on PC. But what about consoles like Xbox, PS5 and Switch? Let’s find out.
Fellowship – Console (PS5, Switch and Xbox) release explained
Are you a console gamer and want to play Fellowship? Unfortunately, I bring bad news for you – this dungeon crawler is available only on PC. Not too surprising, though, It debuted in early access it launched in early access, and most games released that way stick to computers. To make matters worse, there’s not even any controller support yet.
So, at this point, there is no information on potential ports. We can assume that developers will focus on finishing PC version first. What will happen next? Possibly, if the game is popular enough, it will be released on other platforms. However, this is not certain. So, you must be patient and wait for future announcements.
Of course, if Fellowship port will be released, we can guess that game will be available on current generation consoles – PS5, Xbox Series X/S and maybe Switch 2. As for older consoles, that seems a lot less likely.
Fellowship – system requirements on PC
If you have PC, you can try launching Fellowship on it. This game hasn’t the lowest system requirements in universe but should still work on some older computers.
Minimum
Recommended
Processor
Intel Core i3-10100 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600
Intel Core i5-11600K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
Memory
16 GB RAM
16 GB RAM
Graphics Card
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 570
GeForce GTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT
Storage
20 GB
20 GB
OS
Windows 10 (64-bit)
Windows 10 (64-bit)
Network
Broadband Internet connection
Broadband Internet connection
Fellowship
October 16, 2025