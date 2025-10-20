When will Fellowship be available on PS5, Xbox, and Switch? What the devs say about console release

Multiplayer dungeon crawlers are quite popular. Dark and Darker and Dungeonborne success are perfect examples. Now we are witnessing rise of another title of this genre. Fellowship gathered almost 25 000 concurrent players on Steam at its peak. Right now, you can try many different playable characters and enjoy this title on PC. But what about consoles like Xbox, PS5 and Switch? Let’s find out.

Fellowship – Console (PS5, Switch and Xbox) release explained

Are you a console gamer and want to play Fellowship? Unfortunately, I bring bad news for you – this dungeon crawler is available only on PC. Not too surprising, though, It debuted in early access it launched in early access, and most games released that way stick to computers. To make matters worse, there’s not even any controller support yet.

So, at this point, there is no information on potential ports. We can assume that developers will focus on finishing PC version first. What will happen next? Possibly, if the game is popular enough, it will be released on other platforms. However, this is not certain. So, you must be patient and wait for future announcements.

Of course, if Fellowship port will be released, we can guess that game will be available on current generation consoles – PS5, Xbox Series X/S and maybe Switch 2. As for older consoles, that seems a lot less likely.

Fellowship – system requirements on PC

If you have PC, you can try launching Fellowship on it. This game hasn’t the lowest system requirements in universe but should still work on some older computers.

 

Minimum

Recommended

Processor

Intel Core i3-10100 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Intel Core i5-11600K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Memory

16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM

Graphics Card

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 570

GeForce GTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT

Storage

20 GB

20 GB

OS

Windows 10 (64-bit)

Windows 10 (64-bit)

Network

Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection

Fellowship

October 16, 2025

PC
