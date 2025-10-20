What is Sean Murray teasing? After two huge NMS updates, it’s finally time for Light No Fire

Sean Murray seems to be gearing us up for something, but no one really knows what. After the massive No Man’s Sky Worlds Part 2 update back in January, everyone thought that might be the last big thing for the game. At that point, it looked like future updates would probably just be new expeditions, and we’d likely hear about their next title soon. But then in August, they dropped fully customizable starships, a feature pretty much everyone had been asking for. So, with two huge updates in one year, is it finally time for Hello Games to give us a peek at Light No Fire?

The three door conspiracy

It started last Friday, October 17th, when Sean Murray posted a door emote on X. Hard not to read into this cryptic message, especially since the last time we heard about Hello Games’ new game was back on December 8, 2023, at The Game Awards. I think all of us are getting a little impatient by now.

Then, the next day, he dropped another subtle hint – this time, three door emojis. What are you trying to tell us, Sean?

At that point, there wasn’t much else to do except come up with every wild theory possible to decode Sean Murray’s posts. A lot of people think it might be a nod to The Doors (the rock band from the mid-’60s and early ’70s) and their famous song Light My Fire, which could be hinting at some Light No Fire news is on the way. It’s a wild guess, but who knows.

On one hand, we might get something about Light No Fire on December 8 – it would mark the second anniversary of the game’s announcement. But on the other hand, No Man’s Sky already had two huge updates this year, so maybe those three doors are teasing a third (and final) one for 2025. Hard to say for sure, but come on, Hello Games, it’s about time we hear something about Light No Fire.