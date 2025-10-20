60,000 people on Steam added the new fantasy game to their wishlists in one week. Baldur's Gate 3 CEO: „I love the way it looks”

The reveal of the beautiful fantasy game Project Shadowglass has stirred up a lot of excitement. The title even delighted the CEO of the Larian studio.

Adrian Werner

60,000 people on Steam added the new fantasy game to their wishlists in one week. Baldur's Gate 3 CEO: „I love the way it looks”, image source: Starhelm.
60,000 people on Steam added the new fantasy game to their wishlists in one week. Baldur's Gate 3 CEO: „I love the way it looks” Source: Starhelm.

A couple of weeks back, we talked about the announcement of Project Shadowglass. It's an immersive sim game aiming to recreate the vibe and look of the classic 8- and 16-bit pixel art games, but with 3D graphics and the freedom to explore the world. The game's reveal was met with a very enthusiastic reception.

  1. The developers, the team from Starhelm Studio, proudly announced that over 60,000 Steam users added Project Shadowglass to their wishlists in just one week.
  2. This is an impressive feat. Swen Vincke, the head of Larian Studios, helped by sharing the game's trailer on X and remarked that he liked the project's appearance, wishing the developers success.

Adding to the intrigue is the fact that the devs were inspired by a viral AI animation from July this year, which showed how a fully three-dimensional game could look while maintaining a pixel art style. The creators of Project Shadowglass decided to go ahead with the idea without using AI, but they're aiming for a darker vibe compared to the animation they mentioned.

Project Shadowglass is currently heading exclusively to PC. The game is set to launch in Early Access in 2027. We won't have to wait too long to try it out, as the first playable demo is set to drop in early 2026.

  1. Project Shadowglass on Steam

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!

More:

Project Shadowglass

2027

PC
Want It!
Like it?

0

Adrian Werner

Author: Adrian Werner

A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Ghost of Yotei Interactive map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map