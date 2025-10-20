60,000 people on Steam added the new fantasy game to their wishlists in one week. Baldur's Gate 3 CEO: „I love the way it looks”
The reveal of the beautiful fantasy game Project Shadowglass has stirred up a lot of excitement. The title even delighted the CEO of the Larian studio.
A couple of weeks back, we talked about the announcement of Project Shadowglass. It's an immersive sim game aiming to recreate the vibe and look of the classic 8- and 16-bit pixel art games, but with 3D graphics and the freedom to explore the world. The game's reveal was met with a very enthusiastic reception.
- The developers, the team from Starhelm Studio, proudly announced that over 60,000 Steam users added Project Shadowglass to their wishlists in just one week.
- This is an impressive feat. Swen Vincke, the head of Larian Studios, helped by sharing the game's trailer on X and remarked that he liked the project's appearance, wishing the developers success.
Adding to the intrigue is the fact that the devs were inspired by a viral AI animation from July this year, which showed how a fully three-dimensional game could look while maintaining a pixel art style. The creators of Project Shadowglass decided to go ahead with the idea without using AI, but they're aiming for a darker vibe compared to the animation they mentioned.
Project Shadowglass is currently heading exclusively to PC. The game is set to launch in Early Access in 2027. We won't have to wait too long to try it out, as the first playable demo is set to drop in early 2026.
