Where was Netflix's Monster: The Ed Gein Story filmed? Filming locations from Charlie Hunnam's new show

Monster anthology TV series is back for a third season. After telling the stories of Jeffrey Dahmer and the Menendez brothers, it's now Ed Gein's turn, who will be played by Charlie Hunnam in the new season of the Netflix TV show.

The production will take viewers to Plainfield, Wisconsin, where Ed Gein lived and where the gruesome events depicted in Monster: The Ed Gein Story took place.

Where was Monster: The Ed Gein Story filmed?

Viewers may be interested in whether the TV series was filmed in Plainfield or whether another town “played” the role of this small town. So let us explain.

The film crew didn’t shoot the third season of Monster in Plainfield. Instead, they went to Illinois, more specifically to the town of Momence, whose streets were transformed into a 1950s town for several weeks. Filming for the series starring Charlie Hunnam took place on East Washington Street and in the Downtown Area, among other locations. The film crew was seen repeatedly on the streets of Momence by residents, who had the opportunity to see the cast in costume.

But that's not all, because in Monster: The Ed Gein Story, we will also see the Saunemin Tap, located in the village of Saunemin, an hour's drive from Momence.

Some of the filming also took place in Los Angeles, California, where the crew and cast were spotted on the streets, as well as in Pullman, Chicago, Illinois, where 1950s cars were seen outside the Florence Hotel.

This means that the Monster: The Ed Gein Story crew traveled between Los Angeles, Chicago, Momence, Saunemin, and also Woodstock while working on the new season of the Netflix TV series.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story will be available on Netflix on October 30.

