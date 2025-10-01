Battlefield 6 will get a lot of free content shortly after its release. Season 1 will offer new maps and weapons, and even unique mechanics

Battlefield 6 hasn't even launched yet, but Electronic Arts is already talking about the post-launch content – starting with the first season, the shooter will receive free maps, modes, and guns. The new elements are divided into packs, which will launch on October 28, November 18, and December 9, respectively.

The first content to be released will be titled Rogue Ops. In October, the battle will move to the Blackwell Fields map, located in a Californian airbase. The location is perfect for big battles with ground vehicles, including the armored APC Traverser Mark 2, and aircraft. The pack will also include a tactical Strikepoint mode for 2 teams of 4 players, as well as weapons such as the Mini Fix sniper rifle and the GGH-22 pistol.

Blackwell Fields Map. Electronic Arts

In November, the devs are rolling out the California Resistance pack, featuring a big Eastwood map set in the suburbs of the American West Coast. There will also be a Sabotage mode, where 8-person teams will alternately attempt to blow up targets and defend them. Players will gain access to the DB-12 double-barreled shotgun, the M327 Trait revolver, and advanced weaponry with limited availability, depending on the map.

Eastwood map. Electronic Arts

The December Winter Offensive pack is bringing players the Ice Lock Empire State, a cool twist on a location from Battlefield 6. A limited-time map update will drop temperatures in Brooklyn below freezing, which will feature a unique freezing mechanic. The pack will also introduce melee combat using an ice pick.

Ice Lock Empire State Map. Electronic Arts

Battlefield 6 will launch on October 10 this year on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

