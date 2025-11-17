Which hero to choose in Anno 117? Your decision determines what story you get

The story campaign in Anno 117 has two main protagonists, of which you must choose one. However, there are minor differences between them.
The storyline campaign of Anno 117 begins with the selection of the main character – Marcia or Marcus. The character you choose will be the ruler of your cities and the protagonist of the storyline, and your choice will affect the story you experience. In this text, you will learn how Marcia and Marcus differ from each other and what impact the choice of protagonist has on the plot and gameplay.
In terms of the storyline, choosing Marcia or Marcus results in significant changes to the narrative. Although some events remain the same, the rest of the plot addresses completely different themes. Marcus's campaign is somewhat more of an archetypal story about a young, inexperienced politician suddenly entangled in conspiracies and conflicts that are beyond his grasp. Marcia's campaign, on the other hand, tells the story of her manipulating the system to climb the Roman hierarchy despite her gender. Replaying the campaign with the other protagonist will result in a different narrative experience and an almost identical ending.
In terms of gameplay, choosing Marcia or Marcus doesn't change anything. Both of their stories are written around an entirely identical gameplay structure. You will encounter the same tasks and objectives in the same order. Marcia and Marcus' gameplay is the same, and they do not have any distinguishing features. Therefore, replaying the campaign with the character you didn't choose first will only affect the story, providing you with an identical gameplay experience.
