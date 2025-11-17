Which hero to choose in Anno 117? Your decision determines what story you get

The story campaign in Anno 117 has two main protagonists, of which you must choose one. However, there are minor differences between them.

Filip Melzacki

Which hero to choose in Anno 117? Your decision determines what story you get, image source: Ubisoft.
Which hero to choose in Anno 117? Your decision determines what story you get Source: Ubisoft.

The storyline campaign of Anno 117 begins with the selection of the main character – Marcia or Marcus. The character you choose will be the ruler of your cities and the protagonist of the storyline, and your choice will affect the story you experience. In this text, you will learn how Marcia and Marcus differ from each other and what impact the choice of protagonist has on the plot and gameplay.

What are the story differences between Marcia and Marcus?

Which hero to choose in Anno 117? Your decision will determine what story you will learn - picture #1

In terms of the storyline, choosing Marcia or Marcus results in significant changes to the narrative. Although some events remain the same, the rest of the plot addresses completely different themes. Marcus's campaign is somewhat more of an archetypal story about a young, inexperienced politician suddenly entangled in conspiracies and conflicts that are beyond his grasp. Marcia's campaign, on the other hand, tells the story of her manipulating the system to climb the Roman hierarchy despite her gender. Replaying the campaign with the other protagonist will result in a different narrative experience and an almost identical ending.

What are the gameplay differences between Marcia and Marcus?

Which hero to choose in Anno 117? Your decision will determine what story you will learn - picture #2

In terms of gameplay, choosing Marcia or Marcus doesn't change anything. Both of their stories are written around an entirely identical gameplay structure. You will encounter the same tasks and objectives in the same order. Marcia and Marcus' gameplay is the same, and they do not have any distinguishing features. Therefore, replaying the campaign with the character you didn't choose first will only affect the story, providing you with an identical gameplay experience.

More:
Like it?

0

Filip Melzacki

Author: Filip Melzacki

English Philology student. Has been working at Gamepressure since 2020. He started in the Encyclopedia, in the following years he moved to the translation department, and then to the Guides. A fan of indie games, RPGs, tactical games and platformers. In his free time, he sings and swims. He still dreams of a DnD campaign that could recreate the magic of his first one.

How to get Giveaway emote in Where Winds Meet. Complete the quest easily

Previous
How to get Giveaway emote in Where Winds Meet. Complete the quest easily

Latest News

Hot News

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours

Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours

Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily

Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily

Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
Dispatch Episode 7 walkthrough and choices guide

Dispatch Episode 7 walkthrough and choices guide

Dispatch Episode 7 walkthrough and choices guide
Dispatch Episode 8 walkthrough and choices guide

Dispatch Episode 8 walkthrough and choices guide

Dispatch Episode 8 walkthrough and choices guide
RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Ghost of Yotei Interactive map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map