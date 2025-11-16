How to get Giveaway emote in Where Winds Meet. Complete the quest easily

Where Winds Meet is the newest hit on Steam… and not only, as the game was also released on PS5 (omitting Xbox for now). No wonder, as it is free-to-play, so everyone can test it and decide if it is their cup of tea. WWM can be tricky, though. Some activities or quests are not well explained and players have various issues with completing them. In this guide we will tell you how to get Giveaway emote and finish the task related to it.

Where to find Giveaway emote in Where Winds Meet

There are many things that puzzle players in Where Winds Meet. One of them is where to get Giveaway emote. It is easier than you think but only when you know how and where to look for it.

In the solo mode, you need to open Emote window (F2 if you use PC). Now, hover over the blocked Giveaway emote icon and click it. It will show you where to get the emote. You need to find an NPC that stands next to the well / fountain, near Blissful Retreat.

If you want to complete the quest, you need to perform the Giveaway emote in front of the player who does Begging emote. Easy, right? With that knowledge, you can continue your travel, and hopefully, you will find someone quickly. Good luck.