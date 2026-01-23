February 12 is the judgment day. Ubisoft employees hold their breath for what's to come

Recent cuts at Ubisoft will not be the last. All indications are that over the next two years, the company will get rid of more than two thousand employees.
Lately, there's been a lot of buzz about major layoffs happening at Ubisoft. Several studios have been closed, and six games have been canceled. However, it turns out this is not the end of belt-tightening for the company.
According to Insider Gaming, the company has a strong lineup of upcoming games, but it's undeniable that it will be difficult for developers to reach their creative potential if they live in constant fear of layoffs.
Ubisoft's Problems
Check out our other articles about the recent cuts at Ubisoft:
0
Author: Adrian Werner
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.
Looking for “Plant based, firm or soft, block” in Cookie Jam? We know the answer
They found it in an old Lionhead archive. One forgotten document defined the look of the new Fable
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Where to find Hollow Abode and Aureate Pavilion in Where Winds Meet. Navigation through Mistveil Forest has never been so easy
Persona 5 Royal - Beef bowl taking orders answers
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Persona 5 Royal - Triple 7 barcode answers