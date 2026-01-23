Shares crashed by 34%. Ubisoft's new plan for Assassin's Creed and AI terrified investors

Yesterday, the entire industry was abuzz with reports of major cuts at Ubisoft, resulting in the cancellation of six games and the layoff of many employees. Now, we've learned how the company plans to manage with a smaller workforce. It's probably no surprise to anyone that the bosses plan to do this using AI.

In a press release, the publisher states that it plans to significantly increase investments in artificial intelligence. Importantly, these won't just be tools to assist developers in their work. The company explicitly states that AI-generated elements will be visible to players during gameplay. This is a different approach compared to many developers who use AI, but make sure to emphasize that no AI-generated audio or visual elements will actually end up in the games themselves. Ubisoft, as it seems, doesn't intend to have such reservations. The company also boasts that it plans to transform Far Cry, Rainbow Six, and Assassin’s Creed into "annual billion-dollar brands." They didn't specify exactly what that means, so we're just guessing that each year, all three of these series are supposed to bring in at least a billion dollars in revenue for the publisher.

Negative market reaction

Investors don't seem convinced by the publisher's plans. Following the announcement of the cuts and the presentation of the new development vision, Ubisoft's shares saw a 34% drop in value on the stock market.