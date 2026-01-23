Shares crashed by 34%. Ubisoft's new plan for Assassin's Creed and AI terrified investors

After making big cuts, Ubisoft has announced plans to invest aggressively in generative artificial intelligence. Investors are not convinced.

Adrian Werner

Shares crashed by 34%. Ubisoft's new plan for Assassin's Creed and AI terrified investors Source: Ubisoft.

Yesterday, the entire industry was abuzz with reports of major cuts at Ubisoft, resulting in the cancellation of six games and the layoff of many employees. Now, we've learned how the company plans to manage with a smaller workforce. It's probably no surprise to anyone that the bosses plan to do this using AI.

  1. In a press release, the publisher states that it plans to significantly increase investments in artificial intelligence. Importantly, these won't just be tools to assist developers in their work. The company explicitly states that AI-generated elements will be visible to players during gameplay. This is a different approach compared to many developers who use AI, but make sure to emphasize that no AI-generated audio or visual elements will actually end up in the games themselves. Ubisoft, as it seems, doesn't intend to have such reservations.
  2. The company also boasts that it plans to transform Far Cry, Rainbow Six, and Assassin’s Creed into "annual billion-dollar brands." They didn't specify exactly what that means, so we're just guessing that each year, all three of these series are supposed to bring in at least a billion dollars in revenue for the publisher.

Negative market reaction

Investors don't seem convinced by the publisher's plans. Following the announcement of the cuts and the presentation of the new development vision, Ubisoft's shares saw a 34% drop in value on the stock market.

Adrian Werner

Author: Adrian Werner

A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.

