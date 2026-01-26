„Who approved that?” Leaked images of the „nearly finished” Prince of Persia from Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake spark one reaction among players

A few days ago, with the announcement of one of the biggest reorganizations in Ubisoft's history, we learned about the cancellation of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake. Things got even more heated when a former developer, known as SocramVelmar, claimed that the project was almost finished, so the team wasn't too happy about the decision to abandon it.

In his Reddit posts, he stated that the game's failure would be worse for Ubisoft than incurring losses at a late stage of development. This concerns not only finances but also the company's image. Right now, there is a belief that games must be supported post-launch. So, even if the "almost finished" remake of Sands of Time was launched, they'd still need to keep working on it, which means more expenses.

Alleged looks of the Prince of Persia

Although the refreshed game was supposed to be very close to the original from 2003, several big changes were reportedly introduced. SocramVelmar mentioned, for example, a time-reversal mechanic that would "leave a trace."

Instead of simply undoing mistakes, players could briefly interact with the echo of their past actions. For instance, you could set up a short time window where the recorded version of the player finishes a jump, pulls a lever, or distracts an enemy, while the actual player moves ahead.

Unfortunately, we will most likely never get to see that in action – although it cannot be completely ruled out. Leaks eventually happen. Yesterday, for example, alleged screenshots appeared online showing the Prince of Persia model from the canceled remake.

Source: X / j0nathan.

The character didn't really click with the fans of the series, and some are jokingly calling him the "Prince of India." It doesn't quite resemble the character known from the original, and there are even opinions that the version from the heavily criticized 2020 trailer looked better.

It looks like he's about to sing and dance in a Bollywood movie.

How can you mess up a character design so badly, especially in a game that is already in such an advanced stage of development? Who approved that?

We're not really sure if those leaked screenshots are legit. That's why, they should be approached with caution.