Annoying miniboss in Hades 2 just got easier. First post-release update improves one of 2025's best-rated games

An annoying miniboss from Hades 2 became a bit easier thanks to the first post-release patch of the successful roguelike.

Hades 2 was among the last major releases of September, a month packed with highly anticipated - and well-received - titles. Supergiant Games’ latest effort proved a fitting end to the month, quickly earning praise from both players and critics.

Even after more than a year of Early Access, Hades 2 had some problems. Luckily, the Supergiant team didn’t sit back - they rolled out the first Hades 2 hotfix just a week after it left Early Access.

You can check out the full list of changes in the Steam post.

For a quick hotfix, it packs quite a punch - alongside minor tweaks and localization fixes, the update also squashed several crashes and fixed a few achievements. The update also tackled gameplay bugs, like the Gorgon’s Amulet accidentally copying the effect of another item.

One of the spoiler-free changes involves a specter encountered in a certain area that can drain life with its attacks. This was especially frustrating for players using familiars, since Melinoe’s helpers basically became free health packs for the miniboss. The developers fixed this - player minions are now immune to that specter’s life-draining attack.

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!