Annoying miniboss in Hades 2 just got easier. First post-release update improves one of 2025's best-rated games

Hades 2 has received its first post-release patch, and it includes quite a few bug fixes and gameplay improvements.

Jacob Blazewicz

Annoying miniboss in Hades 2 just got easier. First post-release update improves one of 2025's best-rated games, image source: Supergiant Games.
Annoying miniboss in Hades 2 just got easier. First post-release update improves one of 2025's best-rated games Source: Supergiant Games.

An annoying miniboss from Hades 2 became a bit easier thanks to the first post-release patch of the successful roguelike.

Hades 2 was among the last major releases of September, a month packed with highly anticipated - and well-received - titles. Supergiant Games’ latest effort proved a fitting end to the month, quickly earning praise from both players and critics.

Even after more than a year of Early Access, Hades 2 had some problems. Luckily, the Supergiant team didn’t sit back - they rolled out the first Hades 2 hotfix just a week after it left Early Access.

You can check out the full list of changes in the Steam post.

For a quick hotfix, it packs quite a punch - alongside minor tweaks and localization fixes, the update also squashed several crashes and fixed a few achievements. The update also tackled gameplay bugs, like the Gorgon’s Amulet accidentally copying the effect of another item.

One of the spoiler-free changes involves a specter encountered in a certain area that can drain life with its attacks. This was especially frustrating for players using familiars, since Melinoe’s helpers basically became free health packs for the miniboss. The developers fixed this - player minions are now immune to that specter’s life-draining attack.

  1. Hades 2 review: A worthy rival to the year's greatest titles

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!

More:

Hades 2

September 25, 2025

PC Nintendo
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Jacob Blazewicz

Author: Jacob Blazewicz

Graduated with a master's degree in Polish Studies from the University of Warsaw with a thesis dedicated to this very subject. Started his adventure with gamepressure.com in 2015, writing in the Newsroom and later also in the film and technology sections (also contributed to the Encyclopedia). Interested in video games (and not only video games) for years. He began with platform games and, to this day, remains a big fan of them (including Metroidvania). Also shows interest in card games (including paper), fighting games, soulslikes, and basically everything about games as such. Marvels at pixelated characters from games dating back to the time of the Game Boy (if not older).

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Assassins Creed Shadows Map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map