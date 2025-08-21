Working Hunty Zombies codes for August 2025. Get an advantage over undead

Despite controversies that Roblox faces recently, there are a lot of passionate creators who use this platform for creating amazing games, like Grow a Garden or 99 Nights in the Forest. Recently, the new contender entered the scene – Hunty Zombies. Created by HZ Dev Team, this action RPG title takes players on anime-like wave defence adventure against hordes of zombies. You can’t survive the onslaught empty-handed, though, so the developers have prepared some codes that will allow you to pick up the fight quickly. Here you will find working codes that will give you some goodies valid as of August 2025.

Working codes for Hunty Zombies in August 2025

Roblox is a limitless canvas for paining games from your dreams. Team behind Hunty Zombies probably took that statement to their heart a bit too literally, and they have made a production from nightmares, where zombies took over the world. Since those monsters have obvious numerical superiority, why not gain some extra advantage ourselves thanks to codes? Below you will find the ones that are working in August 2025, as they can expire.

Currency:

Release2 – 20000 Cash, 10KEVENT – 30000 Cash, 100KMEMBERS – 100000 Coins.

Spins:

Sorryhaha – 5 Lucky Perk Spins, 30KLIKES – 10 Lucky Perk Spins, Release – 5 Lucky Weapon Spins, 10KLIKES – 5 Lucky Weapon Spins, ISCODEWORKING – 20 Lucky Weapon Spins.

Traits:

20KLIKES – 5 Traits, 40KLIKES – 5 Traits.

How to redeem codes in Hunty Zombies

Redeeming codes in Hunty Zombies is very easy. All you have to do is:

Open the game in Roblox, Click on the “CODES” button on the right side of the screen or press the “z” key on your keyboard, Enter the codes that you would like to redeem in the “Enter code here…” field, Click “CONFIRM” button or simply press “Enter”.

In order to stay up to date and get new codes, make sure to come back to our page regularly. Additionally, you can engage with the development team and other players via their community page or through their official Discord server where, without a doubt, you will find more codes as soon as they arrive. Have fun!