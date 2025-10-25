Wondering what “A raven's small cousin” is in Cookie Jam? Here’s the right answer

Cookie Jam is now packed with Halloween-themed hints. Here you can find the answer to “A raven's small cousin”.

Olga Racinowska

Another weekend has begun, which means it’s time for a new Buzzword challenge in Cookie Jam. This one’s extra special – the spooky season has officially arrived. Expect eerie hints like “Spirits linger in these places,” or “The undead reanimated.” And if you’re stuck on “A raven's small cousin,” scroll down for the correct answer.

Answer to “A raven's small cousin” in Cookie Jam

Sometimes, the shorter answers in Cookie Jam can actually be trickier to figure out, there are just so many letters to sort through. But after a bit of patience, I finally cracked it:

  1. A raven's small cousin – Crow

And now it’s time for some fun facts about crows:

  1. Crows are among the most intelligent animals on Earth. They can recognize human faces, use tools, and even plan for the future, something only a few species can do.
  2. They can recognize themselves in mirrors. It’s a rare trait shared with dolphins, great apes, and magpies.
  3. Crows can mimic human voices and other sounds. Some pet crows have even been known to “talk” like parrots.
  4. When a crow dies, other crows often gather around the body, almost like they’re holding a funeral. Scientists think they do this to learn about possible dangers in the area.
  5. Urban crows have learned to drop nuts on roads and wait for cars to crack them open. Then they wait for the light to turn red before swooping in to eat safely.
  6. Crows mate for life, and both parents share chick-rearing duties. Their family units can stay together for years.
  7. Across cultures, crows often represent transformation, intelligence, or the bridge between life and death, hence their link to Halloween and spooky stories.

