Phenomaman voice actor in Dispatch sounds familiar? We know who he is

It’s time to move back to the early 2010s when Telltale Games released many episodic narrative adventure games. Many of us probably remember The Walking Dead series or The Wolf Among Us. Two days ago, a spiritual successor called Dispatch was released…at least two first episodes. So, you can begin the adventure as Mecha Man, who works in really interesting place – superhero dispatch center. Your task is simple; you must observe Los Angeles and assign heroes to crisis. In addition to an interesting concept, the creators have also prepared a characteristic cast for us. Some voices (like Sonar for example) may sound very familiar. How about Phenomaman?

Who is Phenomaman voice actor in Dispatch?

Phenomaman is one of the superheroes that you can dispatch for a missions. As you might except, he is an alien that has superhuman strength. However, he is not like many popular alien heroes, and he didn’t adapt to the earthly behavioral norms. So, for many people, he may seem socially awkward.

Phenomaman’s voice actor is Travis Willingham. At first glance, this name may not say much to you. However, he appeared in many games and animations, so there is a high possibility that you've heard him somewhere before. His most notable roles include:

Roy Mustang in Fullmetal Alchemist anime series, Thor in many Marver’s animations like Spider-Man TV series and games, Guile in the Street Fighter game series, Grog Strongjaw in The Legend of Vox Machina.

Of course, he appears in many other roles across many media. So, he’s really experienced voice actor.