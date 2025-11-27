WoT 2.1.1 introduces revolutionary mechanics and expands the update's biggest new feature

After the massive September 2.0 update, Wargaming studio is preparing another batch of new features for World of Tanks. The developers have announced that in mid-January 2026, update 2.1.1 will be released, expanding the Tier XI tanks.

The creators promise that the update "will bring even more action to the game." The update is bringing in two new tier XI vehicles, a new line of American medium tanks, and a bunch of balance tweaks for the top-tier machines. Below, you can watch the update trailer.

Two new tier XI machines

The first revealed tank is the PTZ-78, a Chinese destroyer equipped with solid-fuel boosters. According to the creators, these improvements improve not just acceleration but also maneuverability, letting the vehicle quickly change position and even pull off fast U-turns during combat.

The second new addition will be the STK-2, a Japanese heavy tank with an improved active gun cooling system. The barrel heats up after each shot, affecting its parameters, but during reloading, it automatically returns to its base state. The mechanic is meant to give you better control over your shots and more flexibility during battles.

New American line with revolutionary mechanics

Update 2.1.1 will also expand the United States tech tree. A new line of American medium tanks is being added to the game, starting with the T20 at tier VII and ending with the Ares 90 C at tier XI.

The main attraction is the new generation automatic gun with a temperature management system. Shots don't have a set time gap, but overheating messes with accuracy. If you go over the limit, the weapon locks up until it cools down completely. The vehicles will also inherit the reserve track mechanics known from the Yoh line, increasing mobility under fire.

Balance changes

Wargaming studio also announced upcoming adjustments for selected tier XI tanks. The update will tweak the settings on machines like:

Leopard 120 Verbessert; AS-XX 40 t; Object 432U; Hirschkäfer; CS-67 Szakal; Strv 107-12.

The changes are meant to make the game more enjoyable, balance the effectiveness of the machines, and better define their roles in battle.