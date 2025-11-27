WoT 2.1.1 introduces revolutionary mechanics and expands the update's biggest new feature

The developers of World of Tanks, Wargaming studio, have announced another patch for the popular MMO, which will expand the XI tank level and introduce new vehicles, technology, and balance fixes.
After the massive September 2.0 update, Wargaming studio is preparing another batch of new features for World of Tanks. The developers have announced that in mid-January 2026, update 2.1.1 will be released, expanding the Tier XI tanks.
The creators promise that the update "will bring even more action to the game." The update is bringing in two new tier XI vehicles, a new line of American medium tanks, and a bunch of balance tweaks for the top-tier machines. Below, you can watch the update trailer.
The first revealed tank is the PTZ-78, a Chinese destroyer equipped with solid-fuel boosters. According to the creators, these improvements improve not just acceleration but also maneuverability, letting the vehicle quickly change position and even pull off fast U-turns during combat.
The second new addition will be the STK-2, a Japanese heavy tank with an improved active gun cooling system. The barrel heats up after each shot, affecting its parameters, but during reloading, it automatically returns to its base state. The mechanic is meant to give you better control over your shots and more flexibility during battles.
Update 2.1.1 will also expand the United States tech tree. A new line of American medium tanks is being added to the game, starting with the T20 at tier VII and ending with the Ares 90 C at tier XI.
The main attraction is the new generation automatic gun with a temperature management system. Shots don't have a set time gap, but overheating messes with accuracy. If you go over the limit, the weapon locks up until it cools down completely. The vehicles will also inherit the reserve track mechanics known from the Yoh line, increasing mobility under fire.
Wargaming studio also announced upcoming adjustments for selected tier XI tanks. The update will tweak the settings on machines like:
The changes are meant to make the game more enjoyable, balance the effectiveness of the machines, and better define their roles in battle.
Author: Kamil Kleszyk
At Gamepressure.com deals with various jobs. So you can expect from him both news about the farming simulator and a text about the impact of Johnny Depp's trial on the future of Pirates of the Caribbean. Introvert by vocation. Since childhood, he felt a closer connection to humanities than to exact sciences. When after years of learning came a time of stagnation, he preferred to call it his "search for a life purpose." In the end, he decided to fight for a better future, which led him to the place where he is today.
