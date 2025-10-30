Years after Cyberpunk 2077’s release, players have picked the best lifepath, and It’s Hard to argue

Cyberpunk 2077 continues to be polished with various updates. The latest one, version 2.3, introduced a lot of new things, including vehicles, an automatic car driving system, and a number of improvements to the HDR settings. Developers also hinted that players can expect something interesting on the fifth anniversary, December 10, so quite soon. And even though the game is already so old, fans are still finding new secrets. Well, they are even debating something that can be chosen at the very beginning of the game. We are talking about lifepaths. Although, people often choose what suit them, and it is the best way to play the game, after so many years and multiple playthroughs, it is now possible to answer the question of which path is the most appreciated by the community.

Which lifepath is the best in Cyberpunk 2077?

As you probably know, there are three lifepaths to choose from in Cyberpunk 2077: Nomad, Street Kid, and Corpo. Each one stands out in a different way. For example, Nomad allows you to feel like an outsider and have good relationships with Panam and other Nomads. Street Kid understands the world of Night City well, knows the criminal underworld, and has unique lines when talking to fixers and shady characters. Corpo, on the other hand, is the story of a man who was very high up and fell as low as possible. Each faction has its own unique advantages. So, which one is the best?

It's hard to say objectively which one is best. However, if we had to choose one, it would be Corpo. It’s mainly because of the narrative presented in the game and the immersion in the role. You are one of Arasaka's best officials, you have big dreams, which suddenly, one day, are destroyed and you end up at the bottom, meeting Jackie (whom you have already met before, long time ago, which gives you an even better sense of friendship with this important character). There are a lot of unique dialogues between Corpo people. What's more, some endings take on even deeper meaning when you choose this path...

Which path to choose?

However, it is worth noting that if you do not feel that picking this path will reflect your V well, then choose what your heart desires. The truth is that the choice of path does not have much impact on the gameplay itself, but rather on the role-playing and narrative. Each lifepath is unique in its own way, and it's worth playing through each one to appreciate storyline even more.