Diablo 1 DevilutionX with new version and better controls

Fans of the Diablo series are currently focusing mainly on the fourth installment or the remastered version of the second, but there is a group of enthusiasts who still hold the first part of the series dear to their hearts. With them in mind, a group of modders has been developing DevilutionX for several years, an open-source project that modernizes the first part of the Diablo series and the Hellfire expansion. We are reminding you about this modification because it received an update a few days ago.

The new version of DevilutionX is numbered 1.5.5 and brings several interesting changes. Finally, an option to adjust the multiplayer speed has been added as well as ability to use the mouse scroll wheel to zoom in and out of the camera has been implemented (this requires holding down the CTRL key at the same time). In addition, plenty of technical bugs have been fixed.

DevilutionX is the best way to play Diablo on modern PCs.

For those unfamiliar with DevilutionX let usr explain what this project does. It essentially ports the game into a new engine, using data files from the original (so you won't be able to play without the full version of Diablo). This ensures full compatibility with modern PCs, adds support for high widescreen resolutions, introduces gamepad support, improves graphics, and restores online mode with the option to play in multiplayer mode via TCP/IP or UDP/IP. In addition, the project allows Diablo to run on many additional hardware platforms, such as mobile devices, consoles (including portable ones), and even Amiga computers.

Over the past several months, the authors have improved many aspects of DevilutionX. The mod's performance on consoles has been greatly improved, gamepad controls have been improved, and multiplayer arenas have been refreshed.