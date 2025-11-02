Diablo 1 DevilutionX with new version and better controls

A new version of DevilutionX, a mod that upgrades the first installment of the Diablo series, has been released.

Adrian Werner

Diablo 1 DevilutionX with new version and better controls, image source: Blizzard.
Diablo 1 DevilutionX with new version and better controls Source: Blizzard.

Fans of the Diablo series are currently focusing mainly on the fourth installment or the remastered version of the second, but there is a group of enthusiasts who still hold the first part of the series dear to their hearts. With them in mind, a group of modders has been developing DevilutionX for several years, an open-source project that modernizes the first part of the Diablo series and the Hellfire expansion. We are reminding you about this modification because it received an update a few days ago.

Related:First Diablo in New Clothing. Brilliant The Hell 3 Mod Reached Version 1.0 [Update]

The new version of DevilutionX is numbered 1.5.5 and brings several interesting changes. Finally, an option to adjust the multiplayer speed has been added as well as ability to use the mouse scroll wheel to zoom in and out of the camera has been implemented (this requires holding down the CTRL key at the same time). In addition, plenty of technical bugs have been fixed.

DevilutionX is the best way to play Diablo on modern PCs. - Diablo 1 DevilutionX with new version and better controls - news - 2025-11-02
DevilutionX is the best way to play Diablo on modern PCs.

For those unfamiliar with DevilutionX let usr explain what this project does. It essentially ports the game into a new engine, using data files from the original (so you won't be able to play without the full version of Diablo). This ensures full compatibility with modern PCs, adds support for high widescreen resolutions, introduces gamepad support, improves graphics, and restores online mode with the option to play in multiplayer mode via TCP/IP or UDP/IP. In addition, the project allows Diablo to run on many additional hardware platforms, such as mobile devices, consoles (including portable ones), and even Amiga computers.

Over the past several months, the authors have improved many aspects of DevilutionX. The mod's performance on consoles has been greatly improved, gamepad controls have been improved, and multiplayer arenas have been refreshed.

  1. Download Windows version of DevilutionX
  2. DevilutionX on Google Play
More:

Diablo

December 31, 1996

PC PlayStation
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Adrian Werner

Author: Adrian Werner

A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Ghost of Yotei Interactive map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map