Player falls through map and discovers a secret tower where Johnny Silverhand's flashbacks took place

Years after its release, the technical issues with Cyberpunk 2077 are just a distant memory. CD Projekt Red put in a ton of effort to fix most of the bugs. Despite this, we can still encounter issues, and some of them have surprising effects. One of the players unexpectedly fell through the Night City map and ended up in a tower that looks like the one from Johnny Silverhand's flashbacks.

A Reddit user named Proper-Good-2151 shared a short video showing their character glitching through the game's textures and ending up in a spot underneath the actual city. This is most likely one of the variants of the building from Silverhand's flashback concerning the Arasaka Tower complex. Although the video only includes a fragment of the exploration, Proper-Good-2151 also visited several empty rooms where nothing noteworthy was found. Since falling from heights didn't kill the character, he had to reload an earlier save in the game.

The presence of Arasaka Tower beneath Night City shouldn't be surprising—hiding locations beneath the surface of standard maps is a common practice, often used by CD Projekt Red as well. User Zhuul pointed out that similar solutions can also be found in The Witcher 3. A great example is being able to visit the dimension created by the antagonist of the Hearts of Stone expansion, Gaunter O'Dim. It is located on the edge of the Velen map.

Cyberpunk 2077 was released on December 10, 2020, on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Since February 15, 2022, it has also been available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. On June 5 of this year, the Ultimate edition of the title was released on Nintendo Switch 2.

