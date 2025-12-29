One Piece couldn't keep up and was beaten by the best new manga of 2025

Manga Plus has revealed which series did best in 2025. Chainsaw Man and One Piece had to give way to a newcomer, which includes this year's most popular chapter.
The end of the year is a time for summaries, and another one has been shared by Manga Plus, which offers access to Shueisha's manga, including some of the most popular series in the world: One Piece, Naruto, Dragon Ball, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Chainsaw Man.
You can read manga there in English, among other languages, and readers get free access not just to the latest chapters, but also the first three. If the series is ongoing, you can also check out the last three chapters for free.
It is a popular portal that provides access to well-known series at the same time as readers in Japan, allowing fans to follow their favorite titles without delays.
From the 2025 summary by Manga Plus, we learn that the best new manga of the year is Jujutsu Kaisen: Modulo, a sequel to the popular series by Gege Akutami. The spin-off, which caught fans of the series by surprise, quickly won over readers. They appreciated the well-thought-out continuation, where Akutami shines as a writer by focusing solely on the story, leaving the artwork to Yuji Iwasaki. Modulo surpassed new releases such as Otr of the Flame, Metaphor: ReFantazio, and Kaedegami.
But that's not all, as JJK: Modulo can boast another, perhaps even greater achievement – it is this series that holds the title of the most popular chapter of 2025. The title surpassed the platform's biggest hits, such as One Piece and Chainsaw Man.
The most popular manga chapters in 2025 on Manga Plus:
In 2024, the most popular chapter was from Chainsaw Man, but this year it had to step aside for something new.
Author: Edyta Jastrzebska
