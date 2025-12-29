One Piece couldn't keep up and was beaten by the best new manga of 2025

The end of the year is a time for summaries, and another one has been shared by Manga Plus, which offers access to Shueisha's manga, including some of the most popular series in the world: One Piece, Naruto, Dragon Ball, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Chainsaw Man.

You can read manga there in English, among other languages, and readers get free access not just to the latest chapters, but also the first three. If the series is ongoing, you can also check out the last three chapters for free.

It is a popular portal that provides access to well-known series at the same time as readers in Japan, allowing fans to follow their favorite titles without delays.

From the 2025 summary by Manga Plus, we learn that the best new manga of the year is Jujutsu Kaisen: Modulo, a sequel to the popular series by Gege Akutami. The spin-off, which caught fans of the series by surprise, quickly won over readers. They appreciated the well-thought-out continuation, where Akutami shines as a writer by focusing solely on the story, leaving the artwork to Yuji Iwasaki. Modulo surpassed new releases such as Otr of the Flame, Metaphor: ReFantazio, and Kaedegami.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Modulo, Gege Akutami and Yuji Iwasaki, Shueisha, 2025

But that's not all, as JJK: Modulo can boast another, perhaps even greater achievement – it is this series that holds the title of the most popular chapter of 2025. The title surpassed the platform's biggest hits, such as One Piece and Chainsaw Man.

The most popular manga chapters in 2025 on Manga Plus:

1. Jujutsu Kaisen: Modulo – Chapter 1: Special Grade Incident

– Chapter 1: 2. Chainsaw Man – Chapter 198: It's Fami!

– Chapter 198: 3. One Piece – Chapter 1161: A Song of Love Bound Under a Hail of Arrows

– Chapter 1161: 4. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex – Chapter 21: Mangekyo Sharingan

– Chapter 21: 5. Dandadan – Chapter 181: Must be the Influence of a Curse

– Chapter 181: 6. Dragon Ball Super – Chapter 104: The Birth of Saiyaman X

– Chapter 104: 7. Kaiju No.8 – Chapter 129: The Disheveled Hero Makes His Return...

8. Black Clover – Chapter 379: Absolute Messiah

9. Spy x Family – Chapter 120: Mission 120

– Chapter 120: 10. Otr of the Flame – Chapter 1: The Flame Awakens

In 2024, the most popular chapter was from Chainsaw Man, but this year it had to step aside for something new.