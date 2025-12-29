It's not the end of exclusive games, says former Sony executive. „If Mario starts appearing on PlayStation, that's the apocalypse”

It seems like exclusive titles don't really matter much these days. Sony often releases its games on PC, and a while back, Microsoft announced that even the Halo series would be coming to the PS5. Despite this, there are still people who defend exclusive games, and one of them is Shawn Layden.

In defense of exclusive titles

Shawn Layden is the former head of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios, who was leading the company through most of the PlayStation 4 era. Recently, the businessman appeared on the podcast Pause for Thought, where he shared some remarks about how publishers treat their "first-party" games.

I don't think every game should be console-exclusive, but I do accept the fact that if you're going to have platform companies, like Sony and Nintendo - and Microsoft is actually more of the 'Xbox is everywhere' anyway - there is huge value to the brand in having strong exclusives.

Layden believes that exclusive titles are still extremely valuable for platform owners. He thinks games made for multiple devices are often designed to the "lowest common denominator," so games made for just one platform are a great chance to "crank everything up to 11."

If Mario starts appearing on PlayStation, that's the apocalypse, right? Cats and dogs living together. And the same goes for Nathan Drake and Uncharted. They make the platforms sing.

Right now, Nintendo is pretty much the only company keeping all its big games just on its own console, and it doesn't look like they'll be coming to PC anytime soon (though Pokemon Champions is heading to mobile devices). According to Layden, exclusive titles will continue to exist in the future, but he emphasized that they will certainly not be multiplayer games – those are best released on as many platforms as possible.

I think, there will be some exclusive titles still in the future, but certainly if you're looking for a massive multiplayer game, then you almost have to go multiplatform because you have to rip that funnel open as wide as possible to get people in there. Certainly if you're going free-to-play.

Layden has been quite vocal about the gaming industry lately. Recently, he strongly criticized live service games, previously expressed skepticism about AI, and criticized subscription models like Xbox Game Pass.