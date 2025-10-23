You can play as Peacemaker in Batman Arkham Knight, and he fits in perfectly

Batman: Arkham Knight still holds a special place in our hearts. Even without a remaster, tons of people still play it. And every time a new Batman movie is announced, it starts trending on Steam again. There might be a new Arkham game coming someday, but that’s probably a long way off. In the meantime, there are plenty of ways to play Arkham Knight, like swapping out our beloved Gotham Guardian with Peacemaker.

Peace, Batman. That’s my thing

Peacemaker Season 2 wrapped up not too long ago with a big, dramatic cliffhanger. There’s no word on Season 3 yet, but we’ll probably see what happens next in upcoming DCU projects. Until then, if you’re itching for more Peacemaker, video games are your best bet. He’s in Fortnite and some mobile games, and there’s even a mod that lets you play as Peacemaker instead of Batman in Arkham Knight.

The creator of the Peacemaker mod for Arkham Knight used model files from Mortal Kombat 1 to bring him into the game. They do mention that some animations might look strange, and the raindrops act weird for some reason, but he still looks and fits perfectly.

Someone even posted it on Reddit, saying Peacemaker looks odd when gliding as Batman, but I can’t see anything out of place about it. Just look at that majestic pose.

Chris without a doubt deserves his own full game, not just the occasional cameo or mod. Imagine a proper Peacemaker title where you actually get to step into his boots, take down Rick Flag, or hunt down Red St. Wild. A campaign built around Chris with brutal hand-to-hand fights, absurd gadgets, and moral choices that only he would make.