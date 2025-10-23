For some time now, when searching for information on Google, alongside the normal results, we receive answers generated by AI. However, this system is not very smart and often produces complete nonsense. Notable examples include the infamous advice on the recommended number of stones to eat each day or using glue to stick cheese to a pizza.

The latest funny mistake involves GTA 6 and comes from the efforts of a YouTuber, Jeffery Phillips.

This content creator decided to see if he could trick Google's AI into believing some nonsense related to Grand Theft Auto VI. His first few attempts failed. He only succeeded when he tried to convince the AI that GTA 6 would feature a separate button dedicated solely to activating twerking, which would make the character rhythmically shake their buttocks when pressed. To achieve this, he began regularly posting messages on various forums and subreddits stating: "GTA 6 will have a twerking button." It took him three months to succeed, but eventually, his info started popping up in AI Reviews, which are summaries generated by Google's AI systems.

A "simple" key to success

The key to success here was most likely the YouTuber's high activity on Reddit. Last year, Google signed an agreement with this platform to use its users' content for artificial intelligence solutions. Since then, Reddit has become the most frequently cited source by the company's AI, even surpassing YouTube, Quora, and Wikipedia.

That obviously opened the door for some manipulation. The example with GTA 6 is just a joke, but not all such cases are harmless. A serious problem is the so-called Parasite SEO. This involves Reddit being flooded with positive comments about products from companies willing to pay for such a service. As a result, when users later use artificial intelligence to get information about good products, AI models provide manipulated responses.

This practice is even more regrettable because, for a time, Reddit served as a stronghold of normalcy. It's no secret that the quality of Google's search engine has been gradually deteriorating over the past few years. Users often added "Reddit" to their search queries because they wanted to get information from real people rather than from sites created solely for advertising purposes. This is one of the reasons why Google signed an agreement with this platform. However, this has made it a target for manipulation, and it's losing its role as a place for real opinions from everyday users.

Grand Theft Auto VI is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, and we probably won't find a separate button for twerking in the game (unless Rockstar decides to turn this joke into reality). The release is scheduled for May 26, 2026.