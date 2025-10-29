Your actions in Cyberpunk 2077 are watched by a predator. It's not quite as scary as in the movie, but it's still disturbing

Every proper cyberpunk game is packed with Easter Eggs, allowing the creators to pay tribute to the works that inspired them - or to just play around a little. Cyberpunk 2077 is no exception, packed with Easter Eggs ranging from a certain blue-eyed gentleman to a hidden nod to Ciri.

Recently, a player discovered yet another easter egg, unexpectedly spotting someone quietly watching them. The invisible hunter’s camouflage drew comparisons to the iconic cloaking of the Predator from the famous film series.

V vs. Predator

The Easter Egg was already known to some community members, who enthusiastically shared details about the character with the surprised player. It turns out you can scan him, and doing so reveals more details: He’s a MaxTac agent who also left a creepy note on the roof.

Source: Reddit / CD Projekt RED

Apparently, V has a prior connection with this camouflaged figure. References to the jungle - both in the note and the setting of the encounter - leave no doubt: it’s a nod to the iconic film. The reference to a “monster” only adds to the intrigue.

How to trigger the encounter? Simply head to the roof of one of the buildings in the spaceport in Phantom Liberty, where the aforementioned agent will be waiting MaxTac is known for investigating cases of cyberpsychosis and neutralizing the most dangerous criminals, so their scrutiny of V is not unwarranted.

The agent's weaponry may offer clues to their identity:

Take a notice that this guy is using old type (Higurashi 20-13) mantis blades, the same as Maxtac member Melissa Rory. Actually we can see them only twice in 'combat mode' - in a Cyberpunk teaser, where she ( Melissa) apperances as well know woman on the street with mantis blades 'on' and when she run into clothing store in the game. - berdel__

Genuinely though? It would be so cool if the more cyber ware you get (and the edge runner perks) the more you start to get stalked by max tac like this. watching and waiting to see if you go cyber psycho. (And maybe if you do and go back to normal it could start like, a side quest of your character getting interrogated by your maxtac stalker) - hellboytroy

What are your favorite little details in this universe?

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!