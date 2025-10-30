Peak developers reveal the next biome, The Roots, and confirm it will be rotating with The Tropics

Next week, the Roots, a new biome for Peak, will be introduced. A short, humorous teaser trailer briefly showcased the look and dangers of the new biome.

Peak developers reveal the next biome, The Roots, and confirm it will be rotating with The Tropics Source: Peak, Develoers: Aggro Crab & Landfall Games.

Today, the developers of Peak have revealed the release date for the next new biome. In Peak, to reach the summit, you’ll have to pass through four biomes. This includes the Shore and the Tropics, and either the Mesa or the Alpine biomes, depending on the day, along with the final volcanic Caldera. The teaser trailer is only 20 seconds long, but it gives a glimpse of the next biome, called the Roots, which will be introduced on November 5th, just about one week from today.

Peak’s next biome arrives next week and will be on rotation with the Tropics

Peak has been out for less than six months, and this is already the second biome to be added to the game. The first new biome, the Mesa, was released in August. When that launched, it temporarily replaced the Alpine for about a week before both biomes began rotating on different days. Thanks to Aggro Crab, one of the two teams behind Peak, responding to a YouTube comment, we know that the Roots will be on rotation with the Tropics. We can probably expect a similar week-long launch for the Roots, but eventually it will begin rotating, as with the previous update.

As this is a short teaser trailer, there is not much we can learn about the Roots. But from the trailer, it looks like a foggy forest environment full of mushrooms and evergreen trees. Two players stand together on a platform halfway up a tree, and then one is quietly grabbed from above by a spider. So, no matter what, it is safe to say that this new biome will be full of dangerous hazards and creatures ready to mess up your climb. Notably, there are still vines in the background of the trailer, which could mean that some elements of the Tropics will be present here as well.

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait long to learn more about this new biome for Peak. The release date is just under one week away, on November 5th, and chances are it will be free, just like the last biome. Fans of the game had a great time in the YouTube comments, with one user writing, “Nice to see them going back to their roots after the last update.”

Author: Matt Buckley

Matt has been writing for Gamepressure since 2020, and currently lives in San Diego, CA. Like any good gamer, he has a Steam wishlist of over three hundred games and a growing backlog that he swears he’ll get through someday. Aside from daily news stories, Matt also interviews developers and writes game reviews. Some of Matt’s recent favorites include Arco, Neva, Cocoon, Animal Well, Baldur’s Gate 3, and Tears of the Kingdom. Generally, Matt likes games that let you explore a world, tell a compelling story, and challenge you to think in different ways.

