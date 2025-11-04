YouTuber with 350,000 subscribers claims AI cost him his channel as artificial intelligence gives unjustified bans

Artificial intelligence on YouTube is taking its toll, or at least that's what creators on the platform suggest. Recently, the CyberCPU Tech channel had two videos taken down because of AI moderation, but they managed to get them back. Now, one of the channels just got completely shut down, and the creator is blaming AI for it, saying there was no real reason for the removal.

AI on YouTube deleted a channel

YouTuber Endermanch is ending his journey with YouTube. The reason is an unfounded, in his opinion, ban on his second channel, Big Tarkin, which the creator shared on his profile. According to YouTube, the mentioned channel was blocked because it was linked to another channel that received three copyright infringement warnings, which resulted in its ban:

Hi tarkin, We have terminated your channel because we concluded that it was linked to a channel that was terminated for having three or more Copyright strikes. You can find more information by checking the email of your linked channel.

The problem is that Endermanch has no recollection of this channel, which likely originates from Japan. The YouTuber saw the name for the first time and doesn't know what it means. Despite this, for some reason, YouTube thinks these two totally different channels are connected. Endermanch believes that only artificial intelligence could have made such a mistake.

In his last video, the creator revealed that he will be appealing the decision, but he doesn't hold out much hope. In the past, he almost got banned, and he thinks that even though his main channel is still up, it's only a matter of time before it's gone. And indeed, this happened because a few hours ago, he posted an update showing that his main channel was also removed from the platform.

At the same time, the creator is urging other YouTubers to start diversifying. They can't rely just on YouTube for their income because you never know when the automated system might decide to take down their whole channel.