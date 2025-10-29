One task in The Outer Worlds 2 is worth ticking off right away to get a key skill

When you start playing The Outer Worlds 2, you're immediately thrown into a big world packed with quests and things to do. In this text, we will explain how to complete the Perilous Journey to the Grove task. It's a good idea to do it at the start of the adventure, as during it, we will get a double jump ability, which will drastically improve our characters' mobility. From the description and video, you'll find out how to get to the Spire Grove and how to reach the trapped Auntie's Choice workers.

How to start the Perilous Journey to the Grove task?

Once you get to Fairfield, the main town on Paradise Island, head over to the sheriff's office on the south side of town. At the entrance, you will meet Huel Chaudry, who will ask you to meet with his business partner. The marker will lead you to a nearby hill - Spire Grove.

How do I get to Spire Grove?

The simplest way to get to the location is to use the elevator southwest of the village. The device is broken, and you'll need at least 3 points in Engineering skills to get it running. If you do not have them, you can use an alternative but much longer path.

It runs through the southern part of the island. Staying close to the shore, carefully go around the tall rocks. On the way, you will have to pass a dangerous beach full of aggressive crabs. Try to eliminate the creatures from a distance or sneak past them. A gentle slope on the western side will lead you to the hilltops.

How to reach the trapped workers?

At the top of the hill, you will be greeted by the scream of a falling man and the shouts of Auntie's Choice employees trapped on the platform. After the conversation, search Jackson's body and take the plasma thrusters.

From this moment on, you can now use the double jump. Just hit the jump button again while you're in the air, and your character will do an extra bounce. Just remember that doing a double jump won't save you if you're falling from a deadly height.

At this point, you can pretty much ignore the rest of the task goals, but since you're already there, you might as well finish them up. Following the gray-yellow platforms, lift the drive overload device and then assemble it on the platform with the trapped workers. The couple will reward you with a small prize for your help.

To complete the task "Perilous Journey to the Grove," return to Huell in Fairfield. The man won't be satisfied with the plans found and the deceased, but he will still reward you for your trouble. The most important thing, however, is that you can now freely use the double-jump shoes.

