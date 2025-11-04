Biggest DLC in Crusader Kings 3 history is a huge success. Tens of thousands of players return and devs announce new content and fixes

The largest expansion in the history of Paradox Interactive will soon receive its first patches. The devs of Crusader Kings 3 have revealed further development plans for this grand strategy game.

After a week, we can definitely say this – All Under Heaven isn't another one of Paradox's disastrous DLCs. Even though after more than 1,600 reviews, the "thumbs up" are now "only" 72% of all reviews, so it's hard to compare this to the reception of the latest Stellaris expansion or the smaller, coronation DLC for CK3. The release got a lot of people playing: at its peak, there were almost 77,000 players online at the same time, which the game hasn't seen in years.

November in CK3 full of fixes and new features

Nevertheless, there were some issues, but some of them will be patched with today's update 1.18.0.2. We don't yet know the full list of changes, but the devs promise bug fixes, balance improvements, and crash removals. They took a closer look at the Celestial Government system and some family members who aren't too keen on studying. The plan is to just order them to take exams instead of dragging them there.

Next week, the debut of a slightly larger update, version 1.18.1, is planned. This update will enhance the visual elements for regions and residents of Southeast Asia. This will include the addition of new hairstyles and headgear, as well as changes to the campaign map and the introduction of "atmosphere" at the Chinese court. The developer also mentioned some minor improvements to the game's interface and AI, along with a bunch of new content, like the task of establishing the Ryukyu Empire – a big challenge for those dreaming of world domination.

Update 18.1.2 will conclude November, featuring not only additional fixes but also gameplay improvements. Further changes are also planned, but the details of these will be revealed at a later date.