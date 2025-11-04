„2 days. 80 million copies sold. Would've been nice.” Devs of surprise 2025 hit celebrate Dispatch's impressive sales

The superhero game Dispatch turned out to be a surprising box office hit. The game also delighted players.
1
Last week, the game Dispatch was released, a strategy enriched with adventure elements, where we take on the role of a superhero dispatcher in modern-day Los Angeles. The creators, the team from AdHoc studio, have reasons to be pleased, as the title has turned out to be a great success.
Dispatch launched on October 22. The game is available only on PC and PlayStation 5.
The game was warmly received by industry media. According to Metacritic, the PC version has an average score of 84%. The title clearly appealed to the players as well. On Steam, it has 93% positive reviews. Meanwhile, in the PlayStation Store, the average user rating is 4.95/5 stars.
The title also has high activity results. The activity record on Steam, set a few days ago, is 65,999 players enjoying the game simultaneously.
Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!
1
Author: Adrian Werner
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.
We’ll get to play Woolhaven, the upcoming Cult of the Lamb DLC, soon. Just don't tell anyone, it's top secret
Stardew Valley fan recreates the game in an isometric view. Players admit they'd love to get their hands on it
Will RV There Yet come to Xbox, PS5, and Switch? Here's what we know about the console release
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Don’t know what “Who Who” means in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer
Anwer to “An adjective to describe something scary” in Cookie Jam. Solve the riddle with us
Looking for the answer to „Spirits linger in these places” in Cookie Jam? Here's a little help