„2 days. 80 million copies sold. Would've been nice.” Devs of surprise 2025 hit celebrate Dispatch's impressive sales

Last week, the game Dispatch was released, a strategy enriched with adventure elements, where we take on the role of a superhero dispatcher in modern-day Los Angeles. The creators, the team from AdHoc studio, have reasons to be pleased, as the title has turned out to be a great success.

The devs proudly announced that Dispatch has sold over a million copies. This milestone was achieved ten days after its release. While sharing this news, the creators joked that it would be amazing to say the game sold 80 million copies in two days, but selling a million in ten days is still pretty impressive.

Dispatch launched on October 22. The game is available only on PC and PlayStation 5.

High ratings and big player activity on Steam

The game was warmly received by industry media. According to Metacritic, the PC version has an average score of 84%. The title clearly appealed to the players as well. On Steam, it has 93% positive reviews. Meanwhile, in the PlayStation Store, the average user rating is 4.95/5 stars.

The title also has high activity results. The activity record on Steam, set a few days ago, is 65,999 players enjoying the game simultaneously.

