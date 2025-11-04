„2 days. 80 million copies sold. Would've been nice.” Devs of surprise 2025 hit celebrate Dispatch's impressive sales

The superhero game Dispatch turned out to be a surprising box office hit. The game also delighted players.

Adrian Werner

1

„2 days. 80 million copies sold. Would've been nice.” Devs of surprise 2025 hit celebrate Dispatch's impressive sales, image source: AdHoc Studios.
„2 days. 80 million copies sold. Would've been nice.” Devs of surprise 2025 hit celebrate Dispatch's impressive sales Source: AdHoc Studios.

Last week, the game Dispatch was released, a strategy enriched with adventure elements, where we take on the role of a superhero dispatcher in modern-day Los Angeles. The creators, the team from AdHoc studio, have reasons to be pleased, as the title has turned out to be a great success.

  1. The devs proudly announced that Dispatch has sold over a million copies. This milestone was achieved ten days after its release.
  2. While sharing this news, the creators joked that it would be amazing to say the game sold 80 million copies in two days, but selling a million in ten days is still pretty impressive.

Dispatch launched on October 22. The game is available only on PC and PlayStation 5.

High ratings and big player activity on Steam

The game was warmly received by industry media. According to Metacritic, the PC version has an average score of 84%. The title clearly appealed to the players as well. On Steam, it has 93% positive reviews. Meanwhile, in the PlayStation Store, the average user rating is 4.95/5 stars.

Related:Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles

The title also has high activity results. The activity record on Steam, set a few days ago, is 65,999 players enjoying the game simultaneously.

  1. Dispatch on Steam

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!

More:

Dispatch

October 22, 2025

PC PlayStation
Rate It!
Like it?

1

Adrian Werner

Author: Adrian Werner

A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.

We’ll get to play Woolhaven, the upcoming Cult of the Lamb DLC, soon. Just don't tell anyone, it's top secret

Next
We’ll get to play Woolhaven, the upcoming Cult of the Lamb DLC, soon. Just don't tell anyone, it's top secret

Stardew Valley fan recreates the game in an isometric view. Players admit they'd love to get their hands on it

Previous
Stardew Valley fan recreates the game in an isometric view. Players admit they'd love to get their hands on it

Latest News

Hot News

Will RV There Yet come to Xbox, PS5, and Switch? Here's what we know about the console release

Will RV There Yet come to Xbox, PS5, and Switch? Here's what we know about the console release

Will RV There Yet come to Xbox, PS5, and Switch? Here's what we know about the console release
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Don’t know what “Who Who” means in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer

Don’t know what “Who Who” means in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer

Don’t know what “Who Who” means in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer
Anwer to “An adjective to describe something scary” in Cookie Jam. Solve the riddle with us

Anwer to “An adjective to describe something scary” in Cookie Jam. Solve the riddle with us

Anwer to “An adjective to describe something scary” in Cookie Jam. Solve the riddle with us
Looking for the answer to „Spirits linger in these places” in Cookie Jam? Here's a little help

Looking for the answer to „Spirits linger in these places” in Cookie Jam? Here's a little help

Looking for the answer to „Spirits linger in these places” in Cookie Jam? Here's a little help
RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Ghost of Yotei Interactive map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map